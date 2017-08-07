Adele Treated A Group Of Grenfell Kids To A Private Cinema Screening & Proved She's An Amazing Human

She really is an inspiration!

Whilst the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire are still attempting to come to terms with the tragedy that struck a couple of months ago, one superstar singer is doing her best to try and help them through it.

Adele is that superstar and we think she's amazing!

Ever since the terrible incident occured, Londoner Adele has been hugely vocal about supporting the survivors and the families of those who lost loved ones in the fire.

I don't accept to hear that @adele is not human... She seat down on the floor and talk with the victims of #GrenfellTower tragedy ♥️

Now she's taken a group of youngsters to an exclusive screening of new film Despicable Me 3 in order to raise the spirits of the local community.

Pics posted on social media from family members show Adele taking the time to pose for pictures with the kids and it seems she even arranged for a couple of Minions to join them too!

the amazing @Adele taking our grand kids to the cinema. So much love & effort for the #Grenfell kids - thank you xxx pic.twitter.com/sSctrrKKxG — Greg Weir (@macslag) August 4, 2017

A post shared by CashOnlyTM (@ganglandempire) onAug 3, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

A post shared by CashOnlyTM (@ganglandempire) onAug 3, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

Having visited the site of the fire to help provide aid to those in need during the aftermath of the incident, Adele has proved on more than once occasion that this tragedy has really affected her deeply.

Always leading by example...let's hope this little act of kindness has a big impact on those who have suffered so much.

