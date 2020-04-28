Dr Hilary Explains New Coronavirus Symptoms In Children Following Health Service Journal's 'Urgent Alert'

Dr Hilary advised parents what symptoms to be wary of in their children. Picture: PA/ITV

NHS doctors have been warned to look out for new flu-like symptoms in children that could be related to the coronavirus and Dr Hilary took to Good Morning Britain to explain what they are.

New coronavirus-related symptoms have been affecting children all over the UK and Dr Hilary appeared on Good Morning Britain to explain what they are and what to keep an eye out for.

This comes after a report published by the Health Service Journal outlined an ‘urgent alert’ which said that intensive care departments around the country have been treating severely sick children with unusual symptoms.

Some were tested positive for COVID-19, but not all of them.

Joining Good Morning Britain on a video call, Dr Hilary warned parents what to be cautious of, saying: "It's really important because I know that parents will be very anxious about this."

He continued: "We've always been saying that children are pretty resilient to coronavirus and now we are hearing reports of quite a serious syndrome that affects children that can manifest itself in different ways to the way it manifests itself in adults.”

Dr Hilary explained these symptoms can come out in the form of various rashes on the body, abdominal pain, diarrhoea and dizziness.

The Health Service Journal alerted NHS doctors as the unusual symptoms have caused children to end up in intensive care.

The alert read: "[In the] last three weeks, there has been an apparent rise in the number of children of all ages presenting with a multisystem inflammatory state requiring intensive care across London and also in other regions of the UK."

Dr Hilary took to Good Morning Britain to explain the 'urgent alert' published by the Health Service Journal. Picture: ITV

It continued: “There is a growing concern that a [covid-19] related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK, or that there may be another, as yet unidentified, infectious pathogen associated with these cases.

“The cases have in common overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki Disease with blood parameters consistent with severe COVID-19 in children."

Dr Hilary ensured that only a ‘very small number of children’ who have ended up in paediatric intensive care, saying: “We're talking about 20 maybe 30 but probably no more than that across the whole of the country."

He went on to reassure parents, saying if kids do display a symptom, not to panic as it's 'most unlikely anything to do with COVID statistically', but if they are concerned, added: "The bottom line is if your child is very unwell and has a temperature and significant gut symptoms then call your GP or 111 for further advice."

