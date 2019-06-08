Jonas Blue Reveals How It Feels To Work With "Idols" Ed Sheeran And Justin Bieber

8 June 2019, 17:58

Jonas Blue performing on stage at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2019
Jonas Blue performing on stage at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

We're happy to have Jonas Blue back for another year at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019.

Speaking to Capital FM on this year's Summertime Ball red carpet, Jonas Blue revealed how it felt to be approached for the Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber 'I Don't Care' remix.

'I Don't Care' is a huge pop hit from Ed and Biebs and according to the 'Polaroid' singer, Ed was "VERY specific about the remix". The trio dropped the remix to IDC last night and the singer revealed that working with Ed and Justin was working with two of his idols.

Ed hasn't released any solo material since his 2017 album Divide. Meanwhile, Justin has featured on tracks with the likes of DJ Khaled and David Guetta but his last solo single was 'Friends' in 2017.

Performing at the Capital Summertime Ball 2019, Jonas has labelled his performance the "initiation of summer" and the start of endless flights.

