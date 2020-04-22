Are Halsey And Yungblud Back Together? And Why Did They Split Up?

Halsey and Yungblud have fuelled rumours that they're dating again. Picture: Getty/PA

Halsey and Yungblud have caused speculation that they’re back together, but why and when did they split up?

Halsey and Yungblud are rumoured to be dating again, after breaking up last year.

Since the ‘Manic’ singer’s split from Evan Peters earlier this year, fans have spotted some clues that the '11 Minutes’ stars have rekindled their romance.

So are they back together? And why did they break up? Here’s what we know…

Are Halsey and Yungblud together?

Yungblud left a thirsty comment on Halsey's recent dancing video. Picture: Instagram

Although neither of them has confirmed a relationship, they have been dropping some serious hints over the past few months.

Halsey took to Instagram to share a steamy video of her dancing to Kehlani’s latest track 'Toxic', leaving her ex-boyfriend stunned after he posted a series of red sweaty face emojis under her clip.

This comes after the pair were first rumoured to have rekindled their romance, in March, when the ‘Graveyard’ songstress shared a photo of a roast dinner she had made, giving a nod to her ex British bae.

She posted: “My first crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified,” before Yungblud reposted it on to his story, writing: “Can confirm [tick emoji].”

Although he could’ve just been complimenting his former beau’s cooking skills, fans can’t help but think there’s more to their recent involvement.

Halsey got her ex-boyfriend's approval for her roast dinner. Picture: Instagram

Why did Halsey and Yungblud split up?

Halsey and Yungblud dated for just under a year. Picture: Getty

Halsey hinted that her split from Yungblud was amicable. Picture: Instagram

The pair started dating in November 2018, when she sent her phone number to the ‘Medication’ singer via DMs.

They went from strength to strength in their relationship, before splitting nearly a year later, in September 2019.

In a now-deleted tweet, one fan noticed Halsey acknowledging her split from Yungblud, soon after they called it quits.

She penned: “Sometimes. People just break up. It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f**ked up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.”

The ‘You Should Be Sad’ singer went on to date American Horror Story star Evan Peters a few weeks later, but has been in contact with Yungblud since she and Evan split earlier this year.

