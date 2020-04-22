Halsey’s Ex Boyfriend Yungblud Leaves Thirsty Comment On Her Sexy Instagram Video

Halsey’s latest Instagram video of herself dancing to Kehlani’s song ‘Toxic’ caught her ex-boyfriend Yungblud’s attention.

Halsey, 25, and Yungblud, 22, have sparked the question of whether they’ve got back together over the past few weeks, ever since she split from actor Evan Peters earlier this year.

And on Halsey’s latest Instagram video upload the couple only fuelled the speculation their romance is back on the cards.

The ‘Without Me’ singer posted a raunchy video of herself dancing in a pink bra and ruffled shorts to Kehlani’s ‘Toxic’ to “try and create a vibe everyday at home.”

Halsey danced in a video for her millions of Instagram followers. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Yungblud left a series of sweaty face emoji on ex Halsey's Instagram video. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

After dancing and twerking for the camera, Halsey shared it with her 19.2million Instagram followers, leaving her ex-boyfriend seriously hot under the collar.

Yungblud responded with a series of red sweaty face emojis, while their fellow artists replied with equally stunned comments after watching the eye-popping clip.

Benny Blanco pointed out: “This looks like an actual music video.”

Rita Ora then perfectly summarised: “Hot!”

Halsey and Yungblud dated for just under a year. Picture: Getty

Halsey and Yungblud have re-ignited rumours they're back together. Picture: PA

One person even commented: “Everything is aligned.”

“I opened two gifts today, they were my eyes,” joked another fan.

Halsey and Yungblud ignited speculation they were back together in March when they both posted the same photo of a roast dinner.

Posting a photo of the meal she'd made, Halsey wrote: "My first crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified" which Yunglbud shared to his own Stories, adding: "Can confirm."

Halsey and Yungblud both posted this picture to their Instagram Stories in March. Picture: Yungblud/Instagram

While Yungblud's reply to the image might simply be supporting Halsey's cooking skills, fans on social media couldn't help but speculate whether the two are back together.

After beginning their relationship at the end of 2018, the former couple split in September last year.

