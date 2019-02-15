WATCH: Halsey & Boyfriend YUNGBLUD Perform '11 Minutes' For The First Time

Halsey and her boyfriend, YUNGBLUD have performed their joint track together for the very first time and looked seriously loved up throughout.

Halsey has proved she's moved on from her 'cheating' ex-boyfriend G-Eazy by performing her new single that features Travis Barker, '11 Minutes', with her rumoured boyfriend YUNGBLUD for the very first time.

YUNGBLUD set audiences pulses racing when he invited Halsey on to the stage at his show in Sydney and the two belted out the rock

20-year old YUNGBLUD and Halsey first sparked dating rumours back in December when they uploaded a cryptic Instagram arm in arm and she's been spotted at his gigs for the past few months.

Halsey recently threw some serious shade at G-Eazy whilst performing 'Without You' on Saturday Night Live, with her stage scrawled in messages supposedly sent by the rapper confessing to cheating on her all over the world, over 11 times, as one Twitter user counted.

i made a list of all the places i could see on background of halsey’s performance of without me on snl. he cheated 11+ times. this makes me sick. @halsey im so sorry pic.twitter.com/crirjLGbRi — hannah (@as17leyfrang) February 10, 2019

Halsey and her maybe bae also teased a music video for the track which drops on February 21st which sees YUNGBLUD sprinting down a busy street and we'd be lying if we said we hadn't put a calendar reminder in to watch it as soon as it drops.

