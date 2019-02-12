Halsey Hinted G-Eazy Cheated On Her During Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

12 February 2019, 17:11 | Updated: 12 February 2019, 17:17

Halsey went in on the rapper during her SNL performance.
Halsey went in on the rapper during her SNL performance.

Halsey has hinted G-Eazy cheated on her during their relationship.

Halsey called time on her relationship with G-Eazy in July, and she’s now hinted the reason they broke up was because he cheated on her.

The 'Without Me' singer was performing on Saturday Night Live when she made her feelings towards the rapper very clear.

Halsey's Complete Dating History: All Her Ex-Boyfriends From G Eazy To Machine Gun Kelly & More

As she performed, the words “I’m so sorry Ashely [her real name] I cheated,” flashed up on the stage.

Followed by smaller lines which read ‘in Minneapolis,’ ‘at home in Los Angeles,’ ‘in Austin,’ ‘in New Orleans,’ ‘in Boston NYC,’ ‘London,’ ‘Chicago,’ and ‘more places I can’t even remember’.

During her sassy performance, a fan tweeted: “Halsey put G Easy on blast and she was awesome on SNL tonight.”

Another added: “Halsey really exposed G eazy like that tonight on SNL! What a baller.”

