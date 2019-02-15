Who Is Charlotte Lawrence? Charlie Puth’s ‘Girlfriend’ And American Singer

15 February 2019, 11:11 | Updated: 15 February 2019, 11:18

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth posted a Valentine's pic of him and Charlotte Lawrence
American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth posted a Valentine's pic of him and Charlotte Lawrence. Picture: Instagram

American singer Charlie Puth 'confirms' he's dating Charlotte Lawrence in cute Instagram snap.

In early February, Charlie Puth and Charlotte Lawrence sparked rumours they were dating after attending Coach’s New York Fashion Week event.

Since, the 'Attention' singer has posted a black and white image of him and Lawrence on his Instagram account, seemingly confirming their romance.

But who is Charlotte Lawrence? Here’s the lowdown…

Who Is Charlie Puth's Girlfriend? All The Latest Rumours On Who The 'See You Again' Star's Dating

Who is Charlie Puth’s new girlfriend Charlotte Lawrence?

American singer and model Charlotte Lawrence grew up in LA.


She’s also from a talented family - her mum, Christa Miller, is an actress who’s appeared in Scrubs, Seinfeld and more.


Her father, Bill Lawrence, is a screenwriter, producer and director, most famous for creating Scrubs and for co-creating Cougar Town starring Courteney Cox.

Charlotte Lawrence is an American singer and model
Charlotte Lawrence is an American singer and model. Picture: Instagram

What are Charlotte Lawrence’s most famous songs?

Charlotte, 18, released her debut album 'Young' back in 2014.


Her most famous songs include 'Everybody Loves You', 'Sleep Talking' and 'Keep Me Up'.


Her vocals also featured in the second season of Netflix show 13 Reasons Why.

How long have Charlotte and Charlie been dating?

While the pair haven’t officially confirmed their relationship, Charlie took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day, posting a sweet pic of the two of them cosied up.


They were first rumoured to be dating earlier on in February 2019, when they attending the Coach fashion show in New York.


