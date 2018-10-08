WATCH: Camila Cabello Gush About Being A Die-Hard Taylor Swift Fan At Final Reputation Show

Camila Cabello took the time out of final Reputation Tour performance to gush about being a die hard Taylor Swift fan for years, admitting she once couldn't even afford tickets to her concerts, and thanked the singer for letting her live out her dream!

Camila Cabello joined Taylor Swift to perform at the final Reputation show alongside Charlie XCX, and took a moment out of her performance to gush about having been a die-hard Swifty since day one, admitting that once upon a time she didn't even have the money to attend a Taylor Swift concert.

Camila Cabello Admits She Had A Major 'Pinch Me' Moment Whilst On Stage With Taylor Swift

last night on the #reptour 😭 thank you @taylorswift13 for being an incredible friend and person and also blowing young me’s mind by inviting me on this tour!!!! 🌙🌙🌙 i love you Taylor and i love you @charli_xcx !!! #reptourforever. pic.twitter.com/Ub6kows5ja — camila (@Camila_Cabello) October 7, 2018

In an off-the-cuff speech to the audience, Camila revealed: "I have been a Swifty all my life, I'm not just saying that, I was just listening to 'Stay Beautiful' in my dressing room like [crying]".

"I'm just speaking out loud right now, this isn't what I'm supposed to be saying during my set, I just want to say if any of you have a dream...it is possible... I was like 12 years old and really wanted to go to the 'Speak Aloud' tour and couldn't afford it, and now I'm opening for the Reputation Tour.

The 'Havana' singer took to Twitter to thank her idol turned BFF for allowing her to join her on tour, admitting she got pretty emotional joining the singer on stage to sing 'Shake It Off'.

I cried during shake it off — camila (@Camila_Cabello) October 7, 2018

Proving the two superstars are now fully fledged BFF's, the seating plans for this year's AMA's, which Taylor is performing at has just been released and they'll be sat right next to each other!

This year's American Music Awards will be held in California on the 10th October and will be hosted by American actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

