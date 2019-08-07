Camila Cabello & Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Are Set For A New Collaboration

7 August 2019, 17:19

Camila Cabello has recorded a collaboration with Finneas O'Connell
Camila Cabello has recorded a collaboration with Finneas O'Connell. Picture: Instagram

Camila Cabello has revealed that she's recorded a collaboration with none other than Billie Eilish's brother Finneas.

Camila Cabello has given the world an insight into her second album after revealing that she's actually written a song with Finneas O'Connell, brother of popstar Billie Eilish.

Camila, who has also admitted that her sister is a bigger fan of Billie than she is of hers was ecstatic to be working with her writing partner and brother Finneas.

Billie Eilish's Brother's Girlfriend: Fans Think Finneas' GF Is A Billie Lookalike

Camila Cabello has collaborated with Finneas
Camila Cabello has collaborated with Finneas. Picture: Instagram

Camila told Variety, "He just has this taste, that I think Ed Sheeran or Taylor Swift have, where it’s like he loves the really delicate details of things - those are the things that really pull his heart strings."

She added, "I think [Billie] and Finneas [creating] together is so sick. You feel in your body that it’s different. Like the intention isn’t to make a radio hit, it’s just making something cool.”

Camila elaborated on her sister's reaction to meeting Billie...“My sister actually cried when she met Billie Eilish - my sister has never cried meeting anybody. She’s met Taylor, my sister’s met everybody, and she literally, fully had tears running down her face. She 100 percent likes her more than she likes me.” N'awww.

Download our free app to keep up to date with all the Camila news you need!

Latest Camila Cabello News

See more Latest Camila Cabello News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello look 'happily in love' according to a body language expert

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Affections Decoded By Body Language Expert: ‘They’re Happily In Love’

Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello hit back at body shamers

Camila Cabello Shuts Down Cruel Instagram Trolls After They Criticise Her 'Cellulite': 'Fat Is Beautiful'
Shawn and Camila are reportedly now dating.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Were Supposed To Keep Things Casual, But Now They’ve Reportedly ‘Fallen for Each Other’

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello live their music video for the day

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Literally Lived The Señorita Music Video During Romantic Day In Miami

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes explained why he left the stage during his Q&A

Shawn Mendes Apologises For Walking Off Stage After Being Asked About Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes

More News

See more More News

The collaboration is apparently on its way.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez & Katy Perry Are Reportedly Dropping A ‘Female Empowerment’ Song

Taylor Swift

Temptation Island is more scandalous than Love Island

Temptation Island 2019: How To Watch In The UK And What Channel It’s On

TV & Film

Here's everything you need to know about Halsey and YUNGBLUD's relationship.

Halsey & YUNGBLUD's Relationship History - Here's How Long The '11 Minutes' Duo Have Been Dating
Mabel confirms she's single as Josh Denzel spotted liking her Instagram pics

Mabel Confirms She's Single As Josh Denzel Spotted Liking Her Instagram Pics
Kylie Jenner was spotted jetting off with a huge white dress

Kylie Jenner Spotted Jetting Off With A Wedding Dress Ahead Of Her 22nd Birthday Celebrations On Italian Coast

News