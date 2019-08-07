Camila Cabello & Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Are Set For A New Collaboration

Camila Cabello has revealed that she's recorded a collaboration with none other than Billie Eilish's brother Finneas.

Camila Cabello has given the world an insight into her second album after revealing that she's actually written a song with Finneas O'Connell, brother of popstar Billie Eilish.

Camila, who has also admitted that her sister is a bigger fan of Billie than she is of hers was ecstatic to be working with her writing partner and brother Finneas.

Camila told Variety, "He just has this taste, that I think Ed Sheeran or Taylor Swift have, where it’s like he loves the really delicate details of things - those are the things that really pull his heart strings."

She added, "I think [Billie] and Finneas [creating] together is so sick. You feel in your body that it’s different. Like the intention isn’t to make a radio hit, it’s just making something cool.”

Camila elaborated on her sister's reaction to meeting Billie...“My sister actually cried when she met Billie Eilish - my sister has never cried meeting anybody. She’s met Taylor, my sister’s met everybody, and she literally, fully had tears running down her face. She 100 percent likes her more than she likes me.” N'awww.

