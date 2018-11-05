Anne-Marie Is The First Act Confirmed For The #CapitalJBB – And She Can’t Wait To Perform For You!

Anne-Marie is coming to the Ball! Picture: Press/Capital

The ‘2002’ star is coming back to perform for you all at the UK’s biggest Christmas party!

We’ve just confirmed the first act for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola – Anne-Marie is coming to get you all dancing on Saturday 8th December!

Anne-Marie is the first name joining the line-up for this year’s #CapitalJBB, and she’s buzzing to be back performing for you all once again on Saturday 8th December at London's O2.

She told us, “I’ve loved it every time I’ve done it and I feel like it gets better and better every year which feels impossible at the time but it does. I just love Christmas.”

She’s no stranger to the Ball, so we had to get Anne-Marie to impart her wisdom on her fellow Ballers who might be taking the stage for the first time. She told us, “I still get nervous now and I’ve done it about 500 times!

“I think the best thing to realise is that you’re on stage for two or three songs so you’ve just got to have the best time and forget you’re nervous because if you’re overly nervous you’ll not have as much fun as you could. You look out at the audience and you’re like ‘they’re having the best time so I should’”.

We can’t wait to see you, Anne-Marie!

