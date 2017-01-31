WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens Sang The Friends Theme Tune And Transformed It Into A Frickin' Masterpiece...

31 January 2017, 13:22

Vanessa Hudgens and Jimmy Fallon Sing the Friends Theme Song

02:18

WARNING: You will experience a nostalgia overload.

Celebrities singing retro, old-school theme songs. It's kind of our favourite thing in the entire history of things. Just ask Ed Sheeran, when we got him to sing The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air tune.

So we never clicked harder on a thumbnail than when we saw High School Musical's Vanessa Hudgens singing the Friends theme with Jimmy Fallon.

> WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Reunited For Their FIRST Duet.. Now We're Soaring; Flying!

Vanessa's new show, Powerless, is just one in the long list of sitcoms to be a part of NBC, including The Office, 30 Rock, Community and - you guessed it - Friends.

So it seemed only fair that Vanessa and Jimmy Fallon would duet together, and sing The Rembrandts' 'I'll Be There for You'.

And this is actually really, really good. Can these two just do ALL of the theme tunes please? We vote the theme to Arthur next, please.

Vanessa Hudgens The Inaugural $12 Million Pegasus World Cup InvitationalPic: Getty

You May Also Like...

One Direction & Friends Mash Up Video

1D Are Friends

00:47

Trending On Capital FM

Winona Ryder Faces

The 'Real' Reason For Winona Ryder's Facial Expressions Is Revealed & We're Not Convinced

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest News

new BRITs hosts

The New BRITs Hosts Replacing Michael Buble Have Been Announced & They’re UK TV Legends

BRITs 2017

Ryan Reynolds Daughter James tweet

Ryan Reynolds Brutally Trolled His Baby Daughter & We Don't Feel Bad Laughing About It
Charlotte Crosby stephen Bear

Charlotte Crosby & Stephen Bear Fuel Dating Rumours – By Snapchatting Topless In Bed Together!
Beauty & The Beast Trailer

Ariana Grande & John Legend's Duet In The Final Beauty & The Beast Trailer Will Melt Your Heart

Latest Photos

Fashion Moments

This Week's 7 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (27th January)
Skins Cast

Skins Is Ten Years Old Today So Celebrate Feeling Old AF By Looking At What The Cast Are Up To Now
Calum Hood Selfie Instagram

Just When You Couldn't Love Calum Hood Anymore, Here's 18 Of The Funniest Faces He'll Ever Pull

5 Seconds Of Summer

Brie Bella Pregnancy Instagram

This Wrestling Champion's Pregnancy Photos Are Some Of The Most Gorgeous We've Ever Seen