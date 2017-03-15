You Haven't Lived Until You've Seen Josh Gad, The Voice Of Olaf, Do Disney Karaoke With Jimmy Fallon

15 March 2017, 08:02

Box of Microphones with Josh Gad (Disney Edition)

04:16

Jimmy Fallon's rendition of The Lion King will give you nightmares.

We hate to be those guys, but we've pretty much eroded through several copies of Frozen on DVD. We regret nothing.

So when we saw Josh Gad, the voice of the snowman Olaf, appearing alongside Jimmy Fallon, we couldn't have clicked on a video faster or harder.

> The Beauty And The Beast Director Has Shut Down The Rumours That The Film Includes Harry Potter References

While promoting his upcoming movie, the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, Josh was presented with nine microphones, and along with the The Tonight Show host, had to sing Disney soundtracks. Yeah. We squealed too. The only twist is... The mics were all tweaked to produce weird effects... Which kinda made Josh squeal, as well.

Box of Microphones with Josh Gad (Disney Edition)Pic: YouTube

From Josh sounding like a chipmunk, to Jimmy singing The Circle of Life, from The Lion King, like he'd just escaped the inner-circle of hell, we can't get enough of this. As for their duet... HAHAHAHAHA!

Don't mind us - we're just gonna enjoy this all day, every day.

> Download Our App, And You Can Control The Tunes You Listen To

You May Also Like...

Ariana Grande & John Legend - 'Beauty and the Beast'

Official Music Video

04:00

Trending On Capital FM

Jesy Nelson feud Perrie Edwards

Little Mix Fans Are Worried That Jesy And Perrie Have Fallen Out After This Instagram Drama

Little Mix

Kim Kardashian presents an award

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest News

The Chase

WATCH: The 'Cast Of Friends' Reunited On The Chase & Viewers Completely Lost It
Paramount Pictures Theme Park Asset

London Is Opening A Movie Theme Park To Rival Disney, And The Pictures Are Making Us Squeal Endlessly!
Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Reveals She’s A Hopeless Romantic… And She Wants A Spanish Man!

Sesame Street Characters Twitter 2

Bert Is The Only Unverified Sesame Street Puppet & People Are Actually Furious About It

Latest Photos

Fashion Moments 10th March

This Week's 8 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (10th March)

Baby names

2017 Baby Names: 10 Predictions That Could Top The Charts Over The Next 12 Months
Beyonce Photoshop Image

PhotoFLOPs! 13 Stars Caught Editing Their Instagram Pictures Using Photoshop
Lookalikes feature

16 Celebrity Doppelgangers Which Have Left Us SO Confused As To Who's Who