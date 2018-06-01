TOWIE's Gemma Collins and Arg Are Set To Get Their Own Spin Off TV Show

Gemma Collins and Arg are the latest TOWIE members to be given their own spin off show, with viewers especially excited to see more of the couple's life together.

Their rocky relationship has unfolded across the nation's TV screens on TOWIE and now it looks like Gemma Collins and James 'Arg' Argent are set to follow in the footsteps of former cast members by landing their own spin off show.

A TV insider has revealed to a tabloid that the show will follow the couple between their lives in Essex and Marbella, where, somewhat surprisingly Arg works as a singer in Elliot Wright's restaurant, Olivia's.

When they aren't filming for TOWIE, they spend much of their time in Marbella where Gemma recently bought a house. Their rocky relationship was revealed when Arg rushed off and left Gemma 'abandoned' at the airport which caused an explosive row that threatened their whole relationship.

The insider has said how "viewers have become obsessed with Gemma and Arg's relationship" so "it makes perfect sense for them to have their show so fans can have an even better insight into their romance."

It isn't a signed and sealed deal yet, but we can't think of a better pair to get their own show - especially as Gemma is now basically a national treasure/memay queen, fingers crossed everyone!

