These Two VERY Subtle Hints Might Mean Millie Bobby Brown And Jacob Sartorius Have Something Going On

[insert side-eye emoji here]

Is there a celebrity on this planet that Millie Bobby Brown isn't BFFs with? If she's not getting bombarded with messages by Ariana Grande, saying how fly her outfit is, Niall Horan's messaging her on Twitter, calling her "darling".

However, fans have noticed a few subtle af moments that might mean the 'Stranger Things' star is getting a lot cosier to a different star.

> This Ridic Plot Hole With Rachel & Chandler Will Prove Whether You’re A True 'Friends' Fan Or A Faker

YouTuber Jacob Sartorius, who boasts nearly three million subscribers recently posted a message to Twitter, saying "just another day w you on my mind".

just another day w you on my mind — Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) January 9, 2018

Sure. Mates like other mates' posts on social media. (We can prove that given the amount of times Roman Kemp's asked us to like a cute selfie on Instagram.) But some also spotted something a bit juicier, which might have meant that that Tweet was a direct shout-out to Millie.

The actor posted a snap of her cuddling what seems to be a gift, with the caption "Thanks for the bear" and an adorable love heart, only for Jacob to comment "Course" followed by a matching love heart.

Thanks for the bear A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) onJan 12, 2018 at 5:25pm PST

> We've Got All Of Your Millie Bobby Brown News You Could Possibly Want Over On Our App...

Here Millie Bobby Brown is, getting adorable cuddly toys from an equally adorable guy, and we can't even get a text back from the Tinder date we met last month. Sigh.

While neither of them have confirmed whether or not they're in a relationship, we're here for how sweet they'd be!

If you are dating MBB, Jacob, we wanna test your love by putting you against Caleb and Noah at our 'Stranger Things' quiz...