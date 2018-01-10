We Fully Stan The Niall Horan & Millie Bobby Brown Love-Fest As They Freak Out While Tweeting Each Other

OUR HEARTS. <3

We LOVE, LOVE, LOVE 'Stranger Things'. We LOVE, LOVE, LOVE One Direction. And when those two worlds collide, our minds turn to mush and our hearts beat at an astonishing rate and tears fill our eyes, and... You get the idea.

Even though it's taken Niall Horan at least 93 years to finish the second season of 'Stranger Things', he wasn't afraid to show his love for it on Twitter, writing "Finished Stranger things this evening . Never thought I would be this obsessed by a show".

Millie Bobby Brown, who's known for playing Eleven in the Netflix Original Series, then gave Niall all of the love, responding with "Yessss! So glad you liked it" even with a little love heart.

Finished Stranger things this evening . Never thought I would be this obsessed by a show . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 8, 2018

Yessss! So glad you liked it @NiallOfficial https://t.co/dDvW5f2LQk — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 9, 2018

At this point, we were pretty much hugging our computer screens. The love just escalated from there; with Niall calling her "darling" and Millie just "fangirling"... But then again, who wouldn't when the 'Slow Hands' singer pops up in your notificiations?

Loved it ! Congratulations darling , you were fantastic . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 9, 2018

thank you! (literally fangirling and freaking out right now...)@NiallOfficial https://t.co/QN7seVEcLO — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 9, 2018

you’re the best ! — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 9, 2018

