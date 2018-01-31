QUIZ: Pick The Funniest Popstars & We'll Tell You Which Netflix Comedy Special To Watch

Stuck on what to watch next on Netflix? This quiz will sort you right out!

We all love LOL moments in life and whilst our social media timelines full of hilarious memes and GIFs keeps us entertained for longer than they probably should, Netflix is where we find our favourite funnies.

But if you're struggling to decide exactly what you want to watch next, pick who you think is the funniest band member from each of these groups and we'll hook you up with a comedy genius!

> QUIZ: Can You Work Out Whether These Hilarious Quotes Were By James Corden Or His Alter-Ego Smithy?



Who knew Jade Thirlwall's comedic genius would sort us out with a new Netflix fave?

We're not complaining though!

> Download Our Fancy New App For Loads More Amazing Quizzes To Help Sort Your Life Out!

Whilst you're here, check out the ROFL moment when Mabel prank called her dad...