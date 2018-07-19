Made In Chelsea Croatia: When Does It Start? Who Are The Cast? Details Revealed

Jamie Laing and the Chelsea gang are back for a summer special of MIC - but of course, there’s a whole lot more drama for Sam Thompson and pals.

Made In Chelsea is teasing a big E4 summer comeback for fans as they’ve officially released the trailer for the Croatia edition of the show.

Showing a whole load of drama for the likes of Jamie Laing and Sam Thompson, everyone wants to know when does Made In Chelsea Croatia start? Who out of the cast is returning and where are they filming?

Here’s everything we know so far about the new series of MIC as we prepare for a whole series of romantic dramas and storylines:

> Watch TOWIE's Gemma Collins Make Surprise Orange Is The New Black Appearance

(PIC: Sophie Habbo/Instagram)

When does Made In Chelsea in Croatia start?

E4 are keeping us on our toes and are yet to announce anything other than “it’s coming soon”. But with the trailer out there, we don’t think we’ll be waiting long.

What’s the cast of Made In Chelsea Croatia?

It’s all the favourites again for MIC as Jamie Laing, Sam Thompson, Victoria Baker Harber, Mark Francis Vandelli, Sophie Hermann, Ollie Locke, Liv Bentley, and Harry Baron all return for the dramas.

(PIC: Ollie Locke/Instagram)

With lots of relationships and romances at strain, it’s set to be another explosive series.

Where in Croatia is Made In Chelsea filmed?

While the cast make their way around the beautiful island, it’s thought the majority of action happened on the small island of Hvar.