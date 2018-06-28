Charlie Brake Love Island 2018: Details Including Family Business, Net Worth And Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

28 June 2018, 16:44

Love Island Charlie Brake

Love Island new boy Charlie Brake describes himself as a “Chelsea socialite” - but what is it he really does for a job? And how can we find him on Instagram?

Charlie Brake is about to enter the Love Island villa 2018 in a hope to woo either Megan Barton-Hanson or Ellie Brown.

But while the new girls and boys are sure to cause plenty of drama, new contestant Charlie won’t be bothered by it as he admits he has “no worries” about entering the ITV2 show.

So here’s everything you need to know about the 23 year old, including his family’s business and worth, who describes himself as a “socialite” from Chelsea.

> Meet The 12 New Bombshells Entering The Love Island Villa

Love Island Charlie Brake

(PIC: ITV2)

What is Charlie’s family business?

Proudly, Charlie boasts that he doesn’t have to work thanks to his family business Brakes, a food distribution company. After selling it, he claims, “I don’t really have to work so I tend to do what I want, when I want.”

Charlie’s family net worth

It’s not known exactly how much money the Brake family earned from the selling of the company but it’s though to be in the billions.

Talking about his wealthy background he said, “I think a lot of people when they find out about my background, there might be some jealousy there. Everyone is well looked after.

“I visit my dad in Monaco a lot and spend a lot of time in the French Alps."

Love Island Charlie Brake

(PIC: Charlie Brake/Instagram)

Charlie’s ex-girlfriends

With a keen eye for the blondes of the villa, Charlie revealed he has had two long-term relationships.

He believes both will be shocked to see him in the villa.

Charlie on Instagram

Take an even closer look into his lavish lifestyle on Instagram at charliebrake1.

