Ellie Brown Love Island 2018: Instagram, ex-boyfriends and job revealed

The Love Island cast got interesting with new girl Ellie Brown from Newcastle joining, but what do we know about her?

Ellie Brown has joined the Love Island cast of 2018 and is already causing villa trouble for the likes of Laura Anderson and Wes Nelson.

However, while the Newcastle beauty – who already knew Adam Collard before going on the show – is busy finding a romantic partner, we want to know more including her Instagram, ex-boyfriend history and even her job.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ellie Brown:

(PIC: ITV2)

What is Ellie’s job?

The Love Island cast have some pretty impressive jobs and careers this year and Ellie is no exception.

She’s a 20 year old Business Development Manager - impressive right?

Ellie Brown’s ex-boyfriends

This contestant is an all or nothing kind of girl when it comes to her relationships.

Ellie said her two ex-boyfriends would describe her as “caring” and “so loyal”.

(PIC: Ellie Brown/Instagram)

Ellie on Instagram

You can find Ellie on the picture-sharing site at brown.elle where she’s got a incredible following of nearly 50,000.