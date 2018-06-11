Megan Barton-Hanson Love Island 2018: From Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Her Instagram, Her Job And Ex-Boyfriends

Love Island and ITV2 bosses introduced curvy Megan Barton-Hanson into the villa and it looks like she’s going to cause some trouble for the other girls.

Megan Barton-Hanson made quite the entrance on Love Island 2018 alongside two new boys Charlie Frederick and Josh Denzel.

Catching the eye of both Eyal Booker and Doctor Alex, the pretty model has also been causing some wandering eyes outside of the villa as her Instagram pictures have proven to be quite the hit.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island Megan from her age, job and even ex-boyfriends:

(PIC: ITV2)

Megan Barton-Hanson on Instagram

If you feel like you want to see more of Megan, then her Instagram account meganbartonhanson_ is the place to go.

Currently being talked about a LOT by former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, the profile is full of VERY hot pictures of Megan.

What is Megan’s job?

Megan puts all those curves to good use and is a model. Her career highlight was being on the cover of 66 magazine.

Where is Megan from and old is she?

An Essex girl, the model is from Southend On Sea and is 24 years old.

(PIC: ITV2)

Who is Megan’s ex boyfriend?

Megan is being VERY quiet on the ex-boyfriend front but has admitted she was in a relationship with a footballer.

She also revealed she has had a few celebs “slide in to her DMs” in recent times.