Love Island 2018's Adam Collard Branded A Liar By Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson

4 June 2018, 12:22

Marnie Simpson & Adam Collard

The Love Island 2018 contestant had claimed that he'd turned down the chance to star on Geordie Shore and called the show's stars 'brainless'!

With Love Island 2018 about to take over our lives for the next couple of months, it turns out the show's contestants are already creating a storm outside the villa, with Newcastle lad Adam Collard rubbing the Geordie Shore stars up the wrong way!

In a recent interview the 22 year old claimed that he'd turned down Geordie Shore in the past, however Marnie Simpson has rejected those claims and slammed Adam as a liar.

Sharing a screenshot of Adam's original interview, Marnie took to Twitter and wrote, 'Well thats a lie. You auditioned for it every series and got rejected.'

Marnie's followers were quick to react to her claims, with some even going as far as to claim that Adam could turn his Geordie Shore history into the line of the series!

Adam had revealed that he thinks Geordie Shore puts a negative light on the residents of Newcastle in an interview with Metro ahead of his appearance on Love Island. "For me personally, as a personal trainer, yeah,’ he explained.

"I think it’s got worse now, recently. I don’t want to slate the show, but I think Newcastle is more like Love Island than Geordie Shore. [People from] down South especially maybe don’t realise that Geordie people are more like the islanders. They’re smart, they know what they’re doing. They’ve got things going on, especially in Newcastle."

