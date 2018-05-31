Love Island 2018 Villa: All The Differences Contestants This Year Will Enjoy

31 May 2018, 22:30

Love Island 2018 Villa

We're just days away from the brand new series of Love Island, so here's a look at the villa the 2018 contestants will be coupling up in...

There have been plenty of memorable moments from the Love Island villa over the years. From Terry and Marlin falling out over a cheese toastie to Marcel going on about that band he used to be in, we've seen it all.

But whilst the 2018 villa looks pretty similar to the one from last year (it's the exact same location tbf), there are a few subtle differences for this year's cast, so let's take a look...

> Love Island 2015: Where Are Your Favourite Couples Now? And How Successful Have They Been?

Well the first thing you'll notice is that we've got a new colour scheme and some lovely new artwork on the wall. Are any of us really gonna be looking at that when the villa is full of hot singletons though?

Love Island Villa 2018 3
Pic: Love Island

We've got a tonne of new catchy quotes plastered around the villa too. From 'Get Laid' written on the wall in the bedroom to 'All The Feels' plastered across the kitchen. How many of these catchphrases will the contestants use during the show?

Love Island Villa 2018
Pic: Love Island

The 'Hideaway' has had a little makeover too for 2018. Check out the faux-fur throw and very subtle accent lighting - there are gonna be some serious moments going down in this villa hotspot.

Love Island Villa 2018 2
Pic: Love Island

Apart from that, the Love Island villa for 2018 is largely the same as last year, but take a look at a few more fesh snaps ahead of the launch night on Monday 4th June at 9pm...

love island villa 6
Pic: Love Island

Love Island Villa 5
Pic: Love Island

Love Island Villa 4
Pic: Love Island

> Donwload Our Free App For All The Latest Love Island News!

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2018, cast

Love Island Dani Dyer: 2018 contestant’s age, famous EastEnders dad and movie acting career
Caroline Flack & Love Island

When Does Love Island 2018 Start? ITV2 Date Confirmed Plus Line-Up And Villa Details
Caroline Flack Villa Tour Asset

Caroline Flack Just Gave A Forbbiden Sneak Peek Into The Love Island Villa
Niall Aslam Love Island Tattoo

Love Island 2018 Contestant Niall Aslam Will Make You Fall In Love With Him... For His Knowledge On Harry Potter
Love Island 2015 Cast

Love Island 2015: Where Are Your Favourite Couples Now? And How Successful Have They Been?

More Movies & TV News

Big Narstie Shoved BGT Asset

Viewers Were Shocked After Big Narstie Shoved A BGT Finalist Who Tried To Dance With Him
Lili Reinhart Pregnancy Rumour Asset

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Forced To Address 'Pregnancy' Rumours After This Picture Circulated
Kissing Booth Blindfold Challenge

Watch: The Kissing Booth Cast Kiss A Hairless Cat In Hilarious Blindfold Challenge
Kendall 'Love Island' Zara Friend

One Of The New Love Islanders Is Connected To A Previous Controversial Contestant
Iain Stirling on the red carpet

Love Island Voiceover Iain Stirling: Everything You Need To Know From Girlfriend Laura Whitmore To Tour Dates