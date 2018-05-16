Cole Sprouse Trolled Lili Reinhart With The Most Hilariously Savage Tweet Of 2018

16 May 2018, 17:13

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart

These two are just the couple that keep on giving!

There had been rumours and talk around Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart dating for aaaages, but their recent appearance together on the red carpet at the MET Gala appeared to finally confirm them.

Not wanting to leave it all there on the red carpet, the pair have now taken part in a bit of public flirting on Twitter which ended in Cole trolling Lili about the number of Twitter followers she has.

Kicking the whole thing off, Cole tweeted 'I cant wait to be a mommy someday', which is seemingly a reference to Lili's Riverdale character Betty being referred to as Daddy on social media.

Shortly afterwards, Lili responded to his message and wrote, 'You’ve admitted defeat.' before Cole, who plays Jughead on the hit teen show, responded with a genuine piece of Twitter gold.

Alongside two screenshots of the number of followers each of them has, Cole wrote, 'Sorry I didn’t reply quicker, your notification got a little lost down the feed'. Damn Cole. We can feel the burn from here!

Obviously the actor was just having a joke, but it's still a pretty darn funny response. Lili hit back with a sassy Barbie GIF alongside which she wrote 'Whatever' and the whole thing has got to be one of our favourite exchanges on social media this year!

