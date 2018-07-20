Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Rumours, Start Date And Potential Line Up Revealed

20 July 2018, 16:21

Who is going in Celebrity Big Brother 2018? And when does it start with Emma Willis? Here’s everything you need to know about the summer series.

Celebrity Big Brother 2018 is just around the corner, ready to save us from our post Love Island blues and as the drama builds up, fans of the Channel 5 show have a lot of questions.

From the CBB line-up, to start date and even show rumours, Emma Willis and co-host Rylan Clark are preparing to come back for another summer series of showbiz scandal.

So here’s everything you need to know about the new Celebrity Big Brother show and the celebrities who are rumoured to be going in the house:

No One Knows What These Secret Areas In The CBB House Are For

Emma Willis

(PIC: Getty)

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2018 start?

Celebrating 18 years of CBB, Emma and show bosses have confirmed the series will be back on our screens on August 17.

Who is going in Celebrity Big Brother 2018?

Only Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha seems to have confirmed her spot in the house so far.

Other celebrities rumoured include Gabby Allen, Dan Osborne, S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole, The Chuckle Brothers, X Factor’s Sinitta and TOWIE’s Bobby Norris.

An official line-up won’t be confirmed until the week of the show’s start date.

Gabby Allen

(PIC: Gabby Allen/Instagram)

Celebrity Big Brother rumours

It has been confirmed this series will follow the theme of ‘The Eye of the Storm’ which means a lot of trouble is brewing for the housemates this series.

