YouTubers Broke Into The CBB House In The Show’s Worst Security Fail Ever

22 January 2018, 15:37

The pair recorded the whole thing!

Given the amount of secrecy that goes on around Big Brother, you'd think that security would be at the highest level, but YouTubers Ally Law and Ryan Taylor actually managed to sneak inside and secretly film the housemates.

The pair took to Snapchat to share some footage of their sneaky actions and revealed that they managed to get right up tpo the front door and film inside the house.

> These Two Drunk Girls Caught Stealing Pizza Are Definitely Having A Worse Day Than You

It's the first time something like this has happened for Big Brother and will have people asking a lot of questions about how the pair managed to get all the way up to the house without being stopped.

 

The power of the Viz. if you know, you know - @alexanderfarrell1999

A post shared by Ally Law (@mrallylaw) onDec 13, 2017 at 5:27am PST

The pair have been teasing a full video of their Big Brother Break In on social media, explaining that the footgae has been blocked from being posted online due to legal issues, but that it should all be sorted very soon.

Big Brother confirmed the break in and told a tabloid, "Last night, two intruders were apprehended by security at Elstree Studios. The safety of housemates, production and audience members is of paramount importance and Big Brother has appropriate security measures in place at all times."

As the short footage that has been released shows, the pair managed to record footage of  housemates including Jonny, Ginuwine, Ashley and Ann. Ally and Ryan were wearing orange hi-vis jackets to make them appear like workers on the set of the show.

It's not the first time the pair have managed to get into a prohibited area and they've become infamous on YouTube for their 'overnight' challenges which have seen them spend the night in waterparks, ice rinks and plenty more places after they were closed.

They have also shared videos of themselves climbing up rollercoasters at theme parks and managed to sneak into London's O2 whilst it was closed.

The pair were caught by security on this occasion and it remains to be seen whether they will face charges for their actions. According to Ally the full video of their escapade will be on YouTube shortly and that will hopefully reveal just how security failed to spot the duo.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Celebrity Big Brother News!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of Dapper Laugh's joke about Ann Widdecombe which upset ao many viewers...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  3. 3
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed") artwork
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed")
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  5. 5
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 6
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  7. 7
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  8. 8
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  9. 9
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  10. 10
    Filthy artwork
    Filthy
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  11. 11
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  12. 12
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  13. 13
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  14. 14
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  15. 15
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  17. 17
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  18. 18
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  19. 19
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  21. 21
    Rewrite the Stars artwork
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  22. 22
    Never Enough artwork
    Never Enough
    Loren Allred
    itunes
  23. 23
    Reggaeton Lento artwork
    Reggaeton Lento
    Little Mix / C.N.C.O / Luis Fonsi
    itunes
  24. 24
    Dimelo artwork
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  25. 25
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  26. 26
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  27. 27
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  28. 28
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  29. 29
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  30. 30
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez & Marshmello
    itunes
  31. 31
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  32. 32
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  33. 33
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) artwork
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  34. 34
    My Lover
    Not3s
    itunes
  35. 35
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    Pink
    itunes
  36. 36
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  37. 37
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  38. 38
    Dancing
    Kylie Minogue
    itunes
  39. 39
    Linger
    The Cranberries
    itunes
  40. 40
    Man's Not Hot artwork
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site