Monster Mash-Up Special! 11 Remixes You HAVE To Hear This Month [October 2017]

YES! We have a very special Capital Monster Mash Up with VOXI edition of our monthly remixes!

Capital's Monster Mash Up is ready to take three cities by storm this month so we thought we'd bring you all the biggest and best remixes from the acts you can expect to see in Liverpool, London and Manchester.

Get ready for some of the best remixes from the last 12 months featuring the likes of Garrix, Sigma, Rudimental and more!

Jonas Blue - 'Mama' (Perplexus Remix)

Sigala x Digital Farm Animals - 'Only One' (Brookes Brothers Remix)

Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan - 'There For You' (LIONE Remix)

Rudimental feat. James Arthur - 'Sun Comes Up' (OFFAIAH Remix)

Sigma feat. Jetta - 'Slow Down' (Calyx & TeeBee Remix)

Jax Jones feat. RAYE - 'You Don't Know Me' (Dre Skull Remix)

Disciples - 'On My Mind' (Alex Adair Remix)

Martin Jensen - 'Solo Dance' (Anton Powers Remix)

Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - 'Scared To Be Lonely' (Loud Luxury Remix)

Zedd & Alessia Cara - 'Stay' (Jonas Blue Remix)

Alan Walker - 'Tired' (Kygo Remix)