Capital's Monster Mash-Up: The Full Lineup For ALL Three Epic Shows

3 October 2017, 08:20

The UK's biggest Halloween party is coming!

On the 26th, 27th and 28th October 2017, we'll be sending the biggest DJs and EDM stars across the UK for three nights of the best dance music in the world.

As parties go, Monster Mash-Up is destined to be the spookiest of the year and YOU need to be there.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 8AM but for now, here's the full lineup

Liverpool - Thursday 26th October: Kygo, Sigala, Jax Jones, Disciples, Martin Jensen, Anton Powers, Marvin Humes

London - Friday 27th October: Martin Garrix, Kygo, Rudimental (DJ Set), Sigala, Disciples, Marvin Humes

Manchester - Saturday 28th October: Kygo, Sigala, Disciples, Martin Jensen, Sigma (DJ Set), Jonas Blue, Marvin Humes

The biggest names in dance music are ready to descend on Liverpool!

On the 26th October 2017, we'll be bringing the biggest DJs and EDM stars to Liverpool for a night of epic spookiness and the best dance music in the world.

Tickets go on sale from 8AM on Wednesday.

 
On the 27th October 2017, we'll be bringing the biggest DJs and EDM stars to London for a night of epic spookiness and the best dance music in the world.

As parties go, Monster Mash-Up is destined to be the spookiest of the year and YOU need to be there.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 8AM.

Costumes at the ready, Manchester - because things are about to get terrifying! On the 28th October 2017, we'll be bringing a whole host of DJs for a night of the best dance music in the world at Manchester Academy.

As parties go, Monster Mash-Up is destined to be the spookiest of the year and YOU need to be there.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 8AM.

Capital's Monster Mash Up With VOXI 2017 Dates & Full Lineups

Capital's Monster Mash Up with VOXI will be hitting three of the UK's biggest cities to host the BIGGEST Halloween parties you've ever seen! Tap the venues below to see the lineups in full!

  • 26th October 2017 - Liverpool Guild Of Students (Mountford Hall)
  • 27th October 2017 - London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith
  • 28th October 2017  - Manchester Academy

