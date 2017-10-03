Capital's Monster Mash-Up: The Full Lineup For ALL Three Epic Shows

The UK's biggest Halloween party is coming!

On the 26th, 27th and 28th October 2017, we'll be sending the biggest DJs and EDM stars across the UK for three nights of the best dance music in the world.

As parties go, Monster Mash-Up is destined to be the spookiest of the year and YOU need to be there.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 8AM but for now, here's the full lineup

Liverpool - Thursday 26th October: Kygo, Sigala, Jax Jones, Disciples, Martin Jensen, Anton Powers, Marvin Humes

London - Friday 27th October: Martin Garrix, Kygo, Rudimental (DJ Set), Sigala, Disciples, Marvin Humes

Manchester - Saturday 28th October: Kygo, Sigala, Disciples, Martin Jensen, Sigma (DJ Set), Jonas Blue, Marvin Humes

