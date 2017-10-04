Capital's Monster Mash-Up: Buy Tickets To The UK's Biggest Halloween Party!

4 October 2017, 07:36

Monster Mash Up 2017 Wide Logo

The UK's Biggest Halloween Party is BACK! London, Manchester and Liverpool - you don't wanna miss this.

Please note you have to be aged 16 or over to buy tickets and to attend Capital's Monster Mash-up. 

We're bringing together the biggest names in dance music for three nights:

liverpool monster mash up

We'll be heading to Liverpool's Mountford Hall on the 26th October 2017. 

Acts performing: Kygo, Sigala, Jax Jones, Disciples, Martin Jensen, Anton Powers, Marvin Humes!

> Tap here to buy tickets to Liverpool <

london monster mash up

We'll be heading to London's Eventim Apollo on the 27th October 2017. 

Acts performing: Martin Garrix, Kygo, Rudimental (DJ Set), Sigala, Disciples, Marvin Humes.

> Tap here to buy tickets to London <

manchester monster mash up

We'll be heading to Manchester's Manchester Academy on the 28th October 2017. 

Acts performing: Kygo, Sigala, Disciples, Martin Jensen, Sigma (DJ Set), Jonas Blue, Marvin Humes.

> Tap here to buy tickets to Manchester <

Good luck! We can't wait to see you all there! 

> Download Our App To Keep Tabs On ALL Our Monster Mash Up Announcements!

Please note you have to be 16 or over to buy tickets and to attend any Monster Mash Up event. Full terms and conditions here.

