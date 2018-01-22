Ed Sheeran To Play BRITs Week 2018 With Exclusive War Child Gig

When it comes to the biggest artists in the world, Ed Sheeran is undoubtedly one of the names at the top of the list.

So what if we told you that Ed is performing an exclusive live set in support of War Child as part of BRITs Week 2018? Yeah pretty exciting right?!

Capital's very own Roman Kemp will be hosting this massively exciting Ed Sheeran live extravaganza which will be taking place at London's Indigo at the O2 on Monday 19th February 2018 and we want YOU to be there.

London will once again play host to a series of live shows in the run up to the BRIT Awards 2018 and Ed is one of a number of hugely exciting artists taking part. As well as Ed, there will be live shows from The Vamps, Kygo, Rag'n'Bone Man & plenty more.

Luckily for you guys, we've got an opportunity for one of you to win a pair of tickets to see Ed perform live at London's Indigo at the O2 and all you have to do is keep it Capital tomorrow morning (Tuesday 23rd January) with #CapitalBreakfastWithRomanKemp for your chance to grab them!

As well as hosting Ed's show, Roman will be giving away one pair of tickets from 6am tomorrow, so make sure you're listening for your chance to be at one of the most exclusive BRITs warm up shows around.

