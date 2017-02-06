Chrissy Teigen's Response To This Video Of Her Nip Slip Was Just Sheer Perfection!

6 February 2017, 16:28

Chriss Teigen 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards

This contains a video that may not be suitable for youngsters... Obviously!

A LOT happened at the Super Bowl this year - Lady Gaga leapt from the roof and sky dived into the arena, for crying out loud. So we'd forgive you for not noticing the least noticeable thing to have happened to anyone.

One Twitter user got his creep WELL AND TRULY on, when he paused the Super Bowl to notice that the slightest bit of Chrissy Teigen's breast was exposed. At least he left it at that and -

> Chrissy Teigen LOST IT When A Photographer Said "F***ing Disgusting" Racist Things To John Legend!

Oh. He didn't, did he? He posted it to Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, with the caption "ummmmm the press box ain't save you...".

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party Pic: Getty

Now Chrissy could have cowered in fear. Or, she could have done a full-Chrissy Teigen and replied exactly 120 seconds later saying "boom goes the dynamite" and sharing it with her 3.95 million followers on Twitter.

This is just example 39,291,594,209 of when Chrissy basically completed Twitter. You keep being a God, girl.

You May Also Like...

Tinie Tempah and Roman Plot A 'Kanye' Moment At The BRITs

00:56

Trending On Capital FM

Coleen Nolan

Coleen Nolan Was Secretly Rushed To A&E With Heart Problems The Day Before Winning CBB

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Events Calendar

See more Events Calendar

GRAMMYs (12 February)

GRAMMYs (12 February)

BRIT Awards (22 February)

BRIT Awards (22 February)

Local Events

See more Local Events

Justin Bieber Live Jingle Bell Ball 2015

Barclaycard Presents British Summertime Hyde Park Justin Bieber – Purpose World Tour: Get Your Tickets
Russell Howard: Round The World Tour

Russell Howard: Round the World Tour - Find Out Where To Get Your Tickets!