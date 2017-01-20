Chrissy Teigen LOST IT When A Photographer Said "F***ing Disgusting" Racist Things To John Legend!

20 January 2017, 12:54

Chrissy Teigen Disgusting Twitter Rant

People like this paparazzi shouldn't be allowed to talk to people. So, so wrong.

When you see a photo of a celebrity losing it, shouting at a photographer and slamming them out of the way, you can feel sorry for that person - after all, all they're doing is there job.

But Chrissy Teigen has brought to light something a paparazzi said to her recently that is well and truly VILE.

> Chrissy Teigen Continues To Dress Her Baby Luna Up In Hilarious Costumes And It's Adorable.

A photographer approached Chrissy and her husband, 'All Of Me' singer John Legend, and they were doing what A-listers normally do; answering questions. But then the awful pap had the audacity to ask Chrissy "If we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?"

Chrissy Teigen 74th Annual Golden Globe AwardsPic: Getty

She told the horrific story on Twitter, as follows...

At least Chrissy took the high road, when a fan told her to name and shame the photographer, saying "Nah. They live for that photo and lawsuit."

You stay classy, Chrissy. Because those "f***ing disgusting" people aren't worth your time!

