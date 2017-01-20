Chrissy Teigen LOST IT When A Photographer Said "F***ing Disgusting" Racist Things To John Legend!

People like this paparazzi shouldn't be allowed to talk to people. So, so wrong.

When you see a photo of a celebrity losing it, shouting at a photographer and slamming them out of the way, you can feel sorry for that person - after all, all they're doing is there job.

But Chrissy Teigen has brought to light something a paparazzi said to her recently that is well and truly VILE.

A photographer approached Chrissy and her husband, 'All Of Me' singer John Legend, and they were doing what A-listers normally do; answering questions. But then the awful pap had the audacity to ask Chrissy "If we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?"

Pic: Getty

She told the horrific story on Twitter, as follows...

Paparazzi at JFK just asked me "if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?" - and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

I was very kind. Answered cooking questions, then he came with that. Fucking disgusting. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

Also, john is right next to me. The balls. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

Guess we'll find him when he puts the video out. That he edits the shit out of since he didn't get clocked. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

He also went from "what's an easy recipe to make at home" to "if a Jew were a vampire, would he still be afraid of crosses?" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

At least Chrissy took the high road, when a fan told her to name and shame the photographer, saying "Nah. They live for that photo and lawsuit."

You stay classy, Chrissy. Because those "f***ing disgusting" people aren't worth your time!

You May Also Like...