Road To The #CapitalSTB 2018: From Shawn Mendes' Pop-Up Shop To Rita Ora's Vocal Warm Ups

Here's what all our Ballers have been getting up to in the lead up to Capital's Summertime Ball 2018 with Vodafone!

We've been getting excited for Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone for what feels like forever and we know that our incredible line up has too.

But what have the likes of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Anne-Marie been up to in preparation for Saturday 8th June?

> Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Well Shawn Mendes has been getting ready for his epic performance at the #CapitalSTB by bringing his amazing new merch over to a pop-up shop in London for one day only!

How many of you guys will be rocking something from his new merch at the Summertime Ball?

London Popup open today only x A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) onMay 28, 2018 at 5:06am PDT

When it comes to preparation for playing a huge show at Wembley, you've gotta make sure you're looking fly AF and there's no better way of doing that than by taking a selfie or two.

Luckily for us, Charlie Puth has decided to share one or two of his and we can confirm you are looking great Mr Puth!

A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) onMay 26, 2018 at 2:24pm PDT

Rita Ora has been warming up those vocal chords on tour, so you can guarantee she's gonna be on top form for the #CapitalSTB! She knows a thing or two about impressing a crowd and we can't wait for her to join us on the Wembley stage!

Verona see you tonight!!! A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) onJun 4, 2018 at 5:23am PDT

Anne-Marie's been playing plenty of live shows in the run up to her performance at the #CapitalSTB, having recently been on her own tour in the UK and now supporting Ed Sheeran at his live shows!

Ed worked with Anne-Marie on her recent smash hit single '2002', so we wonder if he'll be giving her any words of wisdom ahead of her big Summertime Ball set?

A post shared by ANNE♥MARIE (@annemarie) onJun 4, 2018 at 5:13am PDT

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest #CapitalSTB Chat!