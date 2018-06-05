WATCH: Anne-Marie Reacts To Her Wild #CapitalSTB Rider

Ever wondered what celebs have on their riders backstage at the #CapitalSTB? Well Anne-Marie's revealed her fave pre-show things, including some cute AF puppies!

When our #CapitalSTB stars are chilling backstage before and after their performance on that iconic Wembley Stadium stage, they deserve only the finest entertainment and hospitality.

So we sent Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp and Vick Hope to visit Anne-Marie and get her set up with a lod of goodies that she can enjoy on her rider at the Ball and they did not disappoint.

From a bundle of #CapitalSTB inflatables to a seriously cute dog called Winston, check out what Ro and Vick managed to get their hands on and what Anne-Marie's reaction was to their goodies in the video above.



Pic: Capital

Get all the latest news, pictures and loads more from on-stage and backstage at the #CapitalSTB on Saturday 9th June. Find out how to keep up with all the latest action from Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone here.

