The MTV EMA's Are Coming To London For The First Time In 21 Years & We Can't Wait

Roll on November!

Every year the MTV European Music Awards is an incredible show and there have been so many iconic moments over the years.

But after this latest announcement, we can't wait to make some more memories as the MTV EMAs are going to be held in London this November!

The last time London hosted the event was back in 1996 when it was hosted by Robbie Williams and the likes of George Michael and Simply Red performed - plus there was also a special duet from Boyzone and Peter Andre who performed a Motown Medley. Wow.

So with the current state of British music in a very healthy place and with UK talent dominating charts all over the globe, this upcoming show is likely to be one of the best yet. Ed Sheeran presented the ceremony back in 2015, so could he be involved once again? So many possibilities.

Speaking about the event, Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan said, "After two decades away, the MTV EMAs are returning to electrify the greatest city in the world once again. It promises to be an absolutely incredible evening, featuring some of the globe's top artists and watched by millions."

"London is the natural city to host one of the greatest musical shows on earth – with our exceptional musical history, wealth of creative talent and outstanding venues – we're the entertainment capital of the world. Whether you're a musical superstar, Londoner or visitor to the city – London is open to entertain you!”

At the 1996 London EMAs, former Prime Minister John Major, comedian Julian Clarey and Eurovision star Gina G were all involved in the proceedings in various ways.

So for the 2017 event we're expecting some pretty big stars to be in attendance to make sure we get the best show ever.

MTV revealed the news to excited fans via their Twitter...

The MTV EMAs will be held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday 12th November - we'll keep you updated with performers, presenters and all the other info you could possibly want as we get it!

