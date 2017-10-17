Stormzy Leads The 2017 MOBO Awards With 5 Nominations Marking His Most Successful Year Ever

Now Playing
J Hus has also picked up a number of noms!
In the last twelve months, a host of incredible artists have made an impact not only on the UK music charts, but also on the UK's musical culture as a whole.
From Stormzy performing at Wembley Stadium as part of the #CapitalSTB for the first time, to J Hus, Giggs and more getting the first top 10 albums of their careers - it's fair to say it's been a strong year.
So what better way to celebrate than the annual MOBO Awards and we're super excited right about now because the final nominations for each award are here!
As you'd expect, the man of the moment Stormzy has picked up the most nominations of anyone with 5, including Best Male, Best Album and Best Video.
J Hus has grabbed four nods and will compete against Stormzy for the Best Male trophy, whilst Stefflon Don also picked up her first ever nominations for Best Female, Best Newcomer and Best Hip Hop Act.
Other Capital artists who have gained a nod this year include Yungen & Yxng Bane whose track 'Bestie' has been nominated for Best Song, whilst 'Finders Keepers' duo Mabel and Kojo Funds have both been nominated for Best Newcomer.
This year the Best Male category was announced by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan via Twitter, whilst Arsenal footballer Hector Bellerin, comedian Michael Dapaah and R&B legend Jill Scott also announced categories.
Pleased to announce the 2017 @MOBOAwards Best Male Act nominees! #MOBOAwards pic.twitter.com/SIf1ZKykSX— Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) October 17, 2017
The MOBO Awards ceremony will be taking place in Leeds this year on Wednesday 29th November and with a nominations list as strong as this, we know it's gonna be one memorable night!
The MOBO Awards 2018 Nominations:
BEST MALE
Bugzy Malone
Chip
Dave
Giggs
J Hus
Maleek Berry
Mostack
Sampha
Skepta
Stormzy
BEST FEMALE
Emeli Sandé
Jessie Ware
Jorja Smith
Lady Leshurr
Little Simz
Mabel
Nadia Rose
NAO
Ray BLK
Stefflon Don
BEST ALBUM
J Hus – Common Sense
Nines – One Foot Out
Sampha – Process
Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer
Wretch 32 – Growing Over Life
BEST NEWCOMER
Dave
Jorja Smith
Kojo Funds
Lotto Boyzz
Loyle Carner
Mabel
Mist
Not3s
Stefflon Don
Yxng Bane
BEST SONG
J Hus “Did You See” (Produced by JAE5)
Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra “Dun Talkin" (Produced by GA)
Not3s “Addison Lee” (Produced by Malv On The Track)
Stormzy “Big For Your Boots” (Produced by Sir Spyro & Fraser T Smith)
Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane “Bestie" (Produced by ADP)
BEST VIDEO
Bossman Birdie “Walk The Walk” (Directed by Luke Davies)
J Hus “Spirit” (Directed by Hugo Jenkins)
Loyle Carner “The Isle Of Arran” (Directed by Georgia Hudson)
Mist “Hot Property” (Directed by Oliver Jennings)
Stormzy “Big For Your Boots” (Directed by Daps)
BEST HIP HOP ACT
Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Stefflon Don
Wretch 32
BEST GRIME ACT
AJ Tracey
Chip
P Money
Skepta
Stormzy
Wiley
BEST R&B/SOUL ACT
Craig David
Jorja Smith
NAO
Ray BLK
Sampha
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Solange Knowles
SZA
Travis Scott
Wizkid
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Davido
Eugy
Juls
Maleek Berry
Mr Eazi
Sarkodie
Tekno
Tiwa Savage
Wande Coal
Wizkid
BEST REGGAE ACT
Aidonia
Alkaline
Chronixx
Damian Marley
Popcaan
BEST JAZZ ACT
Cleveland Watkiss
Daymé Arocena
Moses Boyd
Mr Jukes
Terrace Martin
BEST GOSPEL ACT
Lurine Cato
Mali Music
S.O.
Triple O
Volney Morgan & New-Ye
Whilst you're here, check out Stormzy's sick performance from the #CapitalSTB this summer...