Stormzy Leads The 2017 MOBO Awards With 5 Nominations Marking His Most Successful Year Ever

J Hus has also picked up a number of noms!

In the last twelve months, a host of incredible artists have made an impact not only on the UK music charts, but also on the UK's musical culture as a whole.

From Stormzy performing at Wembley Stadium as part of the #CapitalSTB for the first time, to J Hus, Giggs and more getting the first top 10 albums of their careers - it's fair to say it's been a strong year.

So what better way to celebrate than the annual MOBO Awards and we're super excited right about now because the final nominations for each award are here!



(GIF: Giphy)

As you'd expect, the man of the moment Stormzy has picked up the most nominations of anyone with 5, including Best Male, Best Album and Best Video.

J Hus has grabbed four nods and will compete against Stormzy for the Best Male trophy, whilst Stefflon Don also picked up her first ever nominations for Best Female, Best Newcomer and Best Hip Hop Act.

Other Capital artists who have gained a nod this year include Yungen & Yxng Bane whose track 'Bestie' has been nominated for Best Song, whilst 'Finders Keepers' duo Mabel and Kojo Funds have both been nominated for Best Newcomer.

This year the Best Male category was announced by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan via Twitter, whilst Arsenal footballer Hector Bellerin, comedian Michael Dapaah and R&B legend Jill Scott also announced categories.

Pleased to announce the 2017 @MOBOAwards Best Male Act nominees! #MOBOAwards pic.twitter.com/SIf1ZKykSX — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) October 17, 2017

The MOBO Awards ceremony will be taking place in Leeds this year on Wednesday 29th November and with a nominations list as strong as this, we know it's gonna be one memorable night!

The MOBO Awards 2018 Nominations:

BEST MALE

Bugzy Malone

Chip

Dave

Giggs

J Hus

Maleek Berry

Mostack

Sampha

Skepta

Stormzy

BEST FEMALE

Emeli Sandé

Jessie Ware

Jorja Smith

Lady Leshurr

Little Simz

Mabel

Nadia Rose

NAO

Ray BLK

Stefflon Don

BEST ALBUM

J Hus – Common Sense

Nines – One Foot Out

Sampha – Process

Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer

Wretch 32 – Growing Over Life

BEST NEWCOMER

Dave

Jorja Smith

Kojo Funds

Lotto Boyzz

Loyle Carner

Mabel

Mist

Not3s

Stefflon Don

Yxng Bane



BEST SONG

J Hus “Did You See” (Produced by JAE5)

Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra “Dun Talkin" (Produced by GA)

Not3s “Addison Lee” (Produced by Malv On The Track)

Stormzy “Big For Your Boots” (Produced by Sir Spyro & Fraser T Smith)

Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane “Bestie" (Produced by ADP)



BEST VIDEO

Bossman Birdie “Walk The Walk” (Directed by Luke Davies)

J Hus “Spirit” (Directed by Hugo Jenkins)

Loyle Carner “The Isle Of Arran” (Directed by Georgia Hudson)

Mist “Hot Property” (Directed by Oliver Jennings)

Stormzy “Big For Your Boots” (Directed by Daps)



BEST HIP HOP ACT

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Stefflon Don

Wretch 32



BEST GRIME ACT

AJ Tracey

Chip

P Money

Skepta

Stormzy

Wiley



BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

Craig David

Jorja Smith

NAO

Ray BLK

Sampha



BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Solange Knowles

SZA

Travis Scott

Wizkid



BEST AFRICAN ACT

Davido

Eugy

Juls

Maleek Berry

Mr Eazi

Sarkodie

Tekno

Tiwa Savage

Wande Coal

Wizkid



BEST REGGAE ACT

Aidonia

Alkaline

Chronixx

Damian Marley

Popcaan



BEST JAZZ ACT

Cleveland Watkiss

Daymé Arocena

Moses Boyd

Mr Jukes

Terrace Martin



BEST GOSPEL ACT

Lurine Cato

Mali Music

S.O.

Triple O

Volney Morgan & New-Ye

