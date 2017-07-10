Ibiza Lives On Capital! We're Live From The White Isle All Next Week & You Could Be There

Here are all the deets on our extra special week of live broadcasts as we kick off #CapitalInIbiza.

Get those bikinis and sunnies at the ready because the party season is about to kick off and YOU really need to know where to catch all our action from the world's biggest DJs!

Starting next Monday, #CapitalInIbiza well and truly gets underway with a whole week of sunshine and live action from the island. From 10PM, Monday to Thursday Marvin Humes and Coco Cole will be bringing you nothing but the freshest beats and hottest tracks for a whole hour each night.

This will be followed by an extra special Friday Night Capital from Ibiza at 7PM with our very own Marvin Humes. Before the man, the legend, Tinie Tempah will disturb the airwaves as we bring you his FULL set LIVE from one of the biggest clubs on the White Isle...Ushuaia! You are NOT going to want to miss this.

It's getting crazier every week and we're only getting started. 3 down. 12 to go. @ushuaiaibiza #DISTURBINGIBIZA A post shared by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) onJun 24, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

You think that's all we've got?! Are you having a laugh?! When we said Ibiza Lives On Capital, we weren't joking. Saturday night is ALL about the one and only Martin Garrix as he takes over from 10PM to deliver his iconic 'Multiply' set live from Ushuaia.

UNREAL OPENING PARTY OF MY @ushuaiaibiza RESIDENCY!!!!!! this was so crazy Thank you A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix) onJul 6, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

Want to know the best bit...YOU could be heading out to catch some of the action live. Each night this week, we could be sending you and a lucky mate out to join us!

Marvin's got the tickets you NEED including flights, accommodation and one HUGE weekend of partying from 10PM each night this week. All you have to do is listen out for the question given on air and text your answer to 83958 starting your message with the word "IBIZA". Full terms and conditions can be found here.

