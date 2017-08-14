We're Going Back To Ibiza - Keep It Capital For All The Hype From Tinie Tempah To Martin Garrix

It's gonna be BIGGER and BETTER.

A few weeks ago, we took you to the White Isle for a huge party. Next week, starting from Monday, 21st August, we're going back, and this time, it's gonna be even bigger!

We've got a second week over in Ibiza, so we're going to bring you all of the backstage gossip and LIVE performances from the likes of Martin Garrix and Tinie Tempah at Ushuaïa.

Along with our mates at Samsung, Marvin Humes is going to be jetting off to Ibiza live to catch up with the biggest stars and chatting to all of the ravers and misbehavers - make sure you tune in each night from 10PM to catch up on all of the action from the party capital of the world.

The best part? We want to take you with us. For the next two weeks, we've got TONNES of chances for you to join us out in Ibiza, so keep it Capital for your chance to win.

