The 11 Agonizing Stages Of Being That ONE Friend Who Couldn't Go On The Group Holiday

The FOMO is so real it physically hurts.

We've all been there. You get added to a new WhatsApp group with the name 'Holiday 2K17' and you already know you can't go on vacay with your pals...it is time to face the music and get ready for the most intense bout of FOMO you've ever had.

If this is you, these stages will seem all too familiar:

Stage 1: That WhatsApp group appears out of nowhere & you automatically start calculating all the money you have in your bank account.

Friends trying to organise a group holiday on a Monday morning on WhatsApp, bugging me out — Jen Warhurst (@JennWar) July 10, 2017

Stage 2: The realisation that you 100% can't go on the trip but all your pals can...

Stage 3: You know you should really leave the WhatsApp group but try and stay in there as long as possible.

Stage 4: The day finally arrives when the squad are jetting off and leaving you behind.

Stage 5: You actively try to ignore all of their social media accounts but the temptation is too real.

Stage 6: When they DM you and you pretend you're having the best week of your life at home when really you've been counting the days until they return.

Stage 7: You actually start thinking of ways you can make some quick cash to jump on the next flight out to join them.

Stage 8: The day they are all due to return home, you literally can't help but hide your excitement.

Stage 9: They instantly start telling you about all the amazing times they had without you...

Stage 10: The pain you feel when they have a whole set of new in-jokes and you just cannot get on board with any of them.

Stage 11: You decide the only way to live the rest of your life is to suck it up and pretend you were there the whole time.

If you are that ONE friend, then you might as well cheer yourself up with a little 'Despacito' amirite?