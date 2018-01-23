GRAMMYs 2018: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Star-Studded Awards Ceremony

On Air Now
On the 28th January 2018 at 16:30 (PST), the GRAMMY awards returns to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York for the first time in 15 years and if the performers line-up is anything to go by, it's due to be the biggest and best so far.
How can I watch the GRAMMYs 2018?
Well, the good news for all you American readers is that it is a LOT easier for you to catch all the action from this year's GRAMMY awards! The show will show on US mega network CBS as well as their website (where you'll STILL need a valid U.S tv license).
For the UK fans... it might be a good idea to get that GRAMMYs hashtag open on Twitter because you just know it's going to be flooding everyone's timelines!
When is the GRAMMYs 2018 going to happen?
NOTE THE DATE! The GRAMMYs 2018 will take place on January 28th 2018.
Who has been nominated for a 2018 GRAMMY award?
Jay Z tops the nominations list with an incredible EIGHT award nods, including album and record of the year. This is followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven, Bruno Mars with six and SZA, Childish Gambino and Khalid grabbing five apiece.
Check out the GRAMMYs 2018 nominations list below:
Album of the year:
Record of the year:
Song of the year:
New artist:
Pop solo performance:
Pop duo/group performance:
Check out a FULL list of the GRAMMYs 2018 nominations here.
Who is performing at the GRAMMYs 2018?
The list of this year's GRAMMY award performers is ever growing but we know for certain that Lady Gaga will be performing for the fourth consecutive year. Other performers include:
Who is hosting the GRAMMYs 2018?
If there was one man you'd want to host the GRAMMYs it would be none other than James Corden and of course, the man himself has been given the honours to bring us all the jokes this year!
