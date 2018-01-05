Lady Gaga, P!nk & Childish Gambino Head Up The 2018 Grammys Performer List & We Couldn't Be More Hyped!

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards is nearly upon us!

The nominations have already been published with Jay-Z picking up an incredible 8 and now it is time for us to see who'll be taking to the stage on the night itself.

Rumours had been swirling around for almost a year that GRAMMY veteran Lady Gaga would be heading up the list again and it looks like they were all true!

Mother Monster will be performing for her FOURTH consecutive year at the awards show along with the likes of P!nk, Childish Gambino and Little Big Town.

Full GRAMMYs 2018 performer list:

Lady Gaga

P!nk

Childish Gambino

Little Big Town

Patti LuPone

The event will be taking place in Gaga's hometown of New York on the 28th January 2018. Fans of course can't wait to see what the 'Joanne' singer has to offer this year...

gaga is performing at the grammys yaaaaaassss — fani (@spacexxkitten) January 5, 2018

GAGA AND BINO ARE PERFORMING AT THE GRAMMYS AND I'M NOT READY. — (@YoyooArratia) January 5, 2018

