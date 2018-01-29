You NEED To See These GRAMMYs Performances, Including Rihanna Getting Wild On Stage

*watches until GRAMMYs 2019*.

Ngl, the GRAMMYs are kinda our favourite day ever. In your face, Christmas... And the reason we love this award ceremony so damn much is because of the incredible live performances.

The likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Childish Gambino all took to the stage at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, but...

If you're in the UK, the GRAMMYs started at 00:30 for you. Luckily, we've got some of the BIGGEST performances of the night here, including...

Elton John and Miley Cyrus - 'Tiny Dancer'

Bruno Mars and Cardi B - 'Finesse'

Kesha - 'Praying'

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - 'Despacito'



DJ Khaled & Rihanna - 'Wild Thoughts'



Pink - 'Wild Hearts'



Sam Smith - 'Pray'



Lady Gaga - 'Joanne'



Childish Gambino - 'Terrified'



SZA - 'Broken Clocks'

While we were applauding these performances, Blue Ivy definitely wasn't.