GRAMMYs 2018 - Bruno Mars Bagged SIX Awards Plus Check Out All The Winners

Bruno might have cleaned up but there were some other big winners on the night.

Everyone who's anyone in music wants to have a GRAMMY Award to their name, and the stars were out in force at 2018's show, with Bruno Mars walking away with the most on the night - no less than SIX of the coveted gongs!

Jay-Z was the most-nominated for the night but Bruno and Kendrick Lamar were the winners of the most on the night. Check out the complete winners list right here:

GRAMMY Awards 2018 Winners List:

Album of the Year:

WINNER: '24k Magic' - Bruno Mars

'Awaken, My Love!' - Childish Gambino

'4:44' - Jay-Z

'DAMN.' - Kendrick Lamar

'Melodrama' - Lorde

Record of the Year:

WINNER: '24k Magic' - Bruno Mars

'Redbone' — Childish Gambino

'Despacito' — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

'The Story Of O.J.' — Jay-Z

'HUMBLE.' — Kendrick Lamar

Song of the Year:

WINNER: 'That's What I Like' Bruno Mars

'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

'4:44' - Jay-Z

'Issues' - Julia Michaels

'1-800-273-8255' - Logis feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid





Best New Artist:

WINNER: Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA





Best Pop Solo Performance:

WINNER: 'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran

"Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" — Kesha

"Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga

"What About Us" — P!nk





Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

WINNER: 'Feel It Still' - Portugal. The Man

'Something Just Like This' — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

'Despacito' — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

'Thunder' — Imagine Dragons

'Stay' — Zedd & Alessia Cara





Best Pop Vocal Album:

WINNER: '÷ (Divide)' — Ed Sheeran

'Kaleidoscope EP' — Coldplay

'Lust for Life' — Lana Del Rey

'Evolve' — Imagine Dragons

'Rainbow' — Kesha

'Joanne' — Lady Gaga





Best R&B Performance:

WINNER: 'That's What I Like' - Bruno Mars

'Get You"' — Daniel Caesar Feat. Kali Uchis

'Distraction' — Kehlani

'High' — Ledisi

'The Weekend' — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

WINNER: 'Redbone' - Childish Gambino

'Laugh And Move On' — The Baylor Project

'What I’m Feelin'' — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|

'All The Way' — Ledisi

'Still' — Mali Music





Best R&B Song:

WINNER: 'That's What I Like' - Bruno Mars

'First Began' — PJ Morton

'Location' — Khalid

'Redbone' — Childish Gambino

'Supermodel' — SZA





Best Urban Contemporary Album:

WINNER: 'Starboy' - The Weeknd

'Free 6LACK' — 6LACK

'Awaken, My Love!' — Childish Gambino

'American Teen' — Khalid

'Ctrl' — SZA





Best R&B Album:

WINNER: '24k Magic' - Bruno Mars

'Freudian' — Daniel Caesar

'Let Love Rule' — Ledisi

'Gumbo' — PJ Morton

'Feel the Real' –Musiq Soulchild





Best Rap Performance:

WINNER: 'Humble' - Kendrick Lamar

'Bounce Back' — Big Sean

'Bodak Yellow' — Cardi B

'4:44' — Jay-Z

'Bad And Boujee' — Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert





Best Rap/Sung Performance:

WINNER: 'Loyalty' - Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

'PRBLMS' — 6LACK

'Crew' — Goldlink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

'Family Feud' — Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé

'Love Galore' — SZA feat. Travis Scott





Best Rap Song:

WINNER: 'Humble.' - Kendrick Lamar

'Bodak Yellow' - Card B

'Chase Me - Danger Mouse feat. Run The Jewels & Big Boi

'Sassy' - Rapsody

'The Story Of O.J.' - Jay Z





Best Rap Album:

WINNER: 'DAMN.' - Kendrick Lamar

'4:44' — Jay-Z

'Culture' — Migos

'Laila’s Wisdom' — Rapsody

'Flower Boy' — Tyler, The Creator





Best Music Video: