GRAMMYs 2018 - Bruno Mars Bagged SIX Awards Plus Check Out All The Winners
29 January 2018, 07:58
Bruno might have cleaned up but there were some other big winners on the night.
Everyone who's anyone in music wants to have a GRAMMY Award to their name, and the stars were out in force at 2018's show, with Bruno Mars walking away with the most on the night - no less than SIX of the coveted gongs!
Jay-Z was the most-nominated for the night but Bruno and Kendrick Lamar were the winners of the most on the night. Check out the complete winners list right here:
GRAMMY Awards 2018 Winners List:
Album of the Year:
- WINNER: '24k Magic' - Bruno Mars
- 'Awaken, My Love!' - Childish Gambino
- '4:44' - Jay-Z
- 'DAMN.' - Kendrick Lamar
- 'Melodrama' - Lorde
Record of the Year:
- WINNER: '24k Magic' - Bruno Mars
- 'Redbone' — Childish Gambino
- 'Despacito' — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
- 'The Story Of O.J.' — Jay-Z
- 'HUMBLE.' — Kendrick Lamar
Song of the Year:
- WINNER: 'That's What I Like' Bruno Mars
- 'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
- '4:44' - Jay-Z
- 'Issues' - Julia Michaels
- '1-800-273-8255' - Logis feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid
- WINNER: Alessia Cara
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
- WINNER: 'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran
- "Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson
- "Praying" — Kesha
- "Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga
- "What About Us" — P!nk
- WINNER: 'Feel It Still' - Portugal. The Man
- 'Something Just Like This' — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
- 'Despacito' — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
- 'Thunder' — Imagine Dragons
- 'Stay' — Zedd & Alessia Cara
- WINNER: '÷ (Divide)' — Ed Sheeran
- 'Kaleidoscope EP' — Coldplay
- 'Lust for Life' — Lana Del Rey
- 'Evolve' — Imagine Dragons
- 'Rainbow' — Kesha
- 'Joanne' — Lady Gaga
- WINNER: 'That's What I Like' - Bruno Mars
- 'Get You"' — Daniel Caesar Feat. Kali Uchis
- 'Distraction' — Kehlani
- 'High' — Ledisi
- 'The Weekend' — SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
- WINNER: 'Redbone' - Childish Gambino
- 'Laugh And Move On' — The Baylor Project
- 'What I’m Feelin'' — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|
- 'All The Way' — Ledisi
- 'Still' — Mali Music
- WINNER: 'That's What I Like' - Bruno Mars
- 'First Began' — PJ Morton
- 'Location' — Khalid
- 'Redbone' — Childish Gambino
- 'Supermodel' — SZA
- WINNER: 'Starboy' - The Weeknd
- 'Free 6LACK' — 6LACK
- 'Awaken, My Love!' — Childish Gambino
- 'American Teen' — Khalid
- 'Ctrl' — SZA
- WINNER: '24k Magic' - Bruno Mars
- 'Freudian' — Daniel Caesar
- 'Let Love Rule' — Ledisi
- 'Gumbo' — PJ Morton
- 'Feel the Real' –Musiq Soulchild
- WINNER: 'Humble' - Kendrick Lamar
- 'Bounce Back' — Big Sean
- 'Bodak Yellow' — Cardi B
- '4:44' — Jay-Z
- 'Bad And Boujee' — Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert
- WINNER: 'Loyalty' - Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna
- 'PRBLMS' — 6LACK
- 'Crew' — Goldlink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
- 'Family Feud' — Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé
- 'Love Galore' — SZA feat. Travis Scott
- WINNER: 'Humble.' - Kendrick Lamar
- 'Bodak Yellow' - Card B
- 'Chase Me - Danger Mouse feat. Run The Jewels & Big Boi
- 'Sassy' - Rapsody
- 'The Story Of O.J.' - Jay Z
- WINNER: 'DAMN.' - Kendrick Lamar
- '4:44' — Jay-Z
- 'Culture' — Migos
- 'Laila’s Wisdom' — Rapsody
- 'Flower Boy' — Tyler, The Creator
- WINNER: 'Humble' - Kendrick Lamar
- 'Up All Night' — Beck
- 'Makeba' — Jain
- 'The Story Of O.J.' — Jay-Z
- '1-800-273-8255' — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid