GRAMMYs 2018 - Bruno Mars Bagged SIX Awards Plus Check Out All The Winners

29 January 2018, 07:58

Bruno Mars Grammys 2018

Bruno might have cleaned up but there were some other big winners on the night.

Everyone who's anyone in music wants to have a GRAMMY Award to their name, and the stars were out in force at 2018's show, with Bruno Mars walking away with the most on the night - no less than SIX of the coveted gongs! 

Jay-Z was the most-nominated for the night but Bruno and Kendrick Lamar were the winners of the most on the night. Check out the complete winners list right here: 

GRAMMY Awards 2018 Winners List:

Album of the Year:

  • WINNER: '24k Magic' - Bruno Mars 
  • 'Awaken, My Love!' - Childish Gambino
  • '4:44' - Jay-Z
  • 'DAMN.' - Kendrick Lamar
  • 'Melodrama' - Lorde

Record of the Year:

  • WINNER: '24k Magic' - Bruno Mars 
  • 'Redbone' — Childish Gambino
  • 'Despacito' — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • 'The Story Of O.J.' — Jay-Z
  • 'HUMBLE.' — Kendrick Lamar

Song of the Year:

  • WINNER: 'That's What I Like' Bruno Mars 
  • 'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • '4:44' - Jay-Z
  • 'Issues' - Julia Michaels 
  • '1-800-273-8255' - Logis feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid 

Best New Artist:
  • WINNER: Alessia Cara 
  • Khalid
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Julia Michaels
  • SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance:
  • WINNER: 'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran 
  • "Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson
  • "Praying" — Kesha
  • "Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga
  • "What About Us" — P!nk

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
  • WINNER: 'Feel It Still' - Portugal. The Man
  • 'Something Just Like This' — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
  • 'Despacito' — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
  • 'Thunder' — Imagine Dragons
  • 'Stay' — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album:
  • WINNER: '÷ (Divide)' — Ed Sheeran
  • 'Kaleidoscope EP' — Coldplay
  • 'Lust for Life' — Lana Del Rey
  • 'Evolve' — Imagine Dragons
  • 'Rainbow' — Kesha
  • 'Joanne' — Lady Gaga

Best R&B Performance:
  • WINNER: 'That's What I Like' - Bruno Mars
  • 'Get You"' — Daniel Caesar Feat. Kali Uchis
  • 'Distraction' — Kehlani
  • 'High' — Ledisi
  • 'The Weekend' — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

  • WINNER: 'Redbone' - Childish Gambino 
  • 'Laugh And Move On' — The Baylor Project
  • 'What I’m Feelin'' — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|
  • 'All The Way' — Ledisi
  • 'Still' — Mali Music

Best R&B Song:
  • WINNER: 'That's What I Like' - Bruno Mars 
  • 'First Began' — PJ Morton
  • 'Location' — Khalid  
  • 'Redbone' — Childish Gambino 
  • 'Supermodel' — SZA 

Best Urban Contemporary Album:
  • WINNER: 'Starboy' - The Weeknd 
  • 'Free 6LACK' — 6LACK
  • 'Awaken, My Love!' — Childish Gambino
  • 'American Teen' — Khalid
  • 'Ctrl' — SZA

Best R&B Album:
  • WINNER: '24k Magic' - Bruno Mars 
  • 'Freudian' — Daniel Caesar
  • 'Let Love Rule' — Ledisi
  • 'Gumbo' — PJ Morton
  • 'Feel the Real' –Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Performance:
  • WINNER: 'Humble' - Kendrick Lamar 
  • 'Bounce Back' — Big Sean
  • 'Bodak Yellow' — Cardi B
  • '4:44' — Jay-Z
  • 'Bad And Boujee' — Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance:
  • WINNER: 'Loyalty' - Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna 
  • 'PRBLMS' — 6LACK
  • 'Crew' — Goldlink feat.  Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
  • 'Family Feud' — Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé
  • 'Love Galore' — SZA feat. Travis Scott

Best Rap Song:
  • WINNER: 'Humble.' - Kendrick Lamar 
  • 'Bodak Yellow' - Card B 
  • 'Chase Me - Danger Mouse feat. Run The Jewels & Big Boi
  • 'Sassy' - Rapsody  
  • 'The Story Of O.J.' - Jay Z 

Best Rap Album:
  • WINNER: 'DAMN.' - Kendrick Lamar 
  • '4:44' — Jay-Z
  • 'Culture' — Migos
  • 'Laila’s Wisdom' — Rapsody
  • 'Flower Boy' — Tyler, The Creator

Best Music Video:
  • WINNER: 'Humble' - Kendrick Lamar 
  • 'Up All Night' — Beck
  • 'Makeba' — Jain
  • 'The Story Of O.J.' — Jay-Z
  • '1-800-273-8255' — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

