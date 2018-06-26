Glastonbury 2019 – Headliners, Dates And Everything You Need To Know About The UK Festival

It might be a fallow year without Glastonbury Festival this summer but rumours have already started for next year’s festival – so here’s everything you need to know about Glasto 2019!

Who’s the Glastonbury 2019 headliner?

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed but one name that keeps cropping up as a potential headliner is Madonna. A Glasto insider told the tabloids, “Preparations are already well under way after they’ve taken this year off, and Michael and his ­daughter Emily Eavis want to make it better than ever.

“They have always been massive fans of Madonna and know she would put on an unforgettable show. It was really important that they had a diverse line-up for the 2019 festival after criticism of previous ones.

“And with this being a fallow year, they want to secure a really big name to drive ticket sales. Thanks to all her huge hits, they are convinced that she would be a real crowd pleaser on the Pyramid Stage.”

What is the date for Glastonbury 2019?

Glastonbury 2019 will be taking place 26-30th June 2019.

Where does Glastonbury take place?

Glastonbury takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset and every five years or so they have a year out to let the land, local population and organisers have a break. 2018 is their latest fallow year.

When do tickets for Glastonbury 2019 go on sale?

Tickets will be on sale in October 2018, so make sure you drop that into your diary in preparation.

How much are tickets for Glastonbury?

Tickets are usually £238 plus a £5 booking fee but could be subject to change.

Who else is on the Glastonbury 2019 line up?

No names have been announced just yet, but keep checking back as we’ll keep you updated once performers have been confirmed.

