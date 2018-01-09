Every 2018 UK Tour You NEED To Circle In Your Calendar RN

9 January 2018, 16:30

2018 tour dates Taylor Swift Katy Perry Niall Hora

It's time to start filling out the dates in your calendar, because 2018 is going to be epic!

Lady Gaga, Little Mix and Katy Perry are ALL making the rounds this year and we've got all the deets you need to make sure you don't miss out on a single concert.

Let's do this...

Lady Gaga  - 'Joanne World Tour'

 

With the U.S leg of Gaga's 'Joanne' tour over, Mother Monster has now turned her attention to Europe where she'll be playing shows throughout the first two months of 2018. The shows start in Barcelona on January 14th before finishing up in Berlin late February. If you want to catch Lady Gaga in the UK, she'll be performing two dates in Birmingham and London and a final single date in Manchester!

Anne-Marie's self-titled 2018 tour

2017 saw Anne-Marie become one of the biggest female artists to come out of the UK in the last 5 years and we are so here for it. Now, she's finally travelling around Europe in March to show off those pitch perfect vocals live! Her five UK dates span from 19th-27th March before she jets off to Amsterdam and beyond!

Dua Lipa's self-titled 2018 tour

dua lipa tour 2018

Dua's tour schedule has been absolutely manic in the past 12 months. She's been on the road with both Coldplay AND Bruno Mar (not too shabby eh?!). However, it is finally time for Dua to take centre stage as she plays six dates in the UK this April.

Katy Perry - 'Witness: The Tour'

 

-OPENING#witnessthetour @kevinmazur

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) onSep 20, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

If there's one show you NEED to witness with your own eyes it's Katy Perry's 2018 tour. With dates literally all around the world, she finally hits the shores of the UK in June where she plays 8 shows from the 18th to the 25th.

Little Mix - 'Summer Hits Tour 2018'

Fresh off the back of their 'Glory Days Tour' the girls are right back at it with even more dates! Pretty much the entirety of July is packed with Little Mix gigs. The ladies will play 15 shows including filling the whole of Swansea FC's football ground when they hit up Wales on July 7th.

Niall Horan - 'Flicker World Tour'

 

Delighted to bring the Flicker World Tour to the U.K, Ireland & Europe !

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onOct 6, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

Well lucky lucky you! You won't have to be waiting long to see the 'Slow Hands' maestro take to the stage as his first UK date on the 'Flicker World Tour' is a stop in Manchester on the 15th March. Excited much?!

Rita Ora's 2018 tour

rita ora live

PIC: PA

Ok, circle May in your diary... for two things the bank holiday obviously and Rita Ora's UK dates! She'll be kicking off the shows in Glasgow before finishing up in Bristol on the 19th.

Sam Smith - 'The Thrill Of It All Tour'

Sam Smith is bringing his new album to life with his 2018 tour! He'll be playing a mammoth 14 dates in the UK with four consecutive shows at London's O2 arena. Prepare to cry, smile and dance!

Taylor Swift - 'The Reputation Tour'

Trust Taylor Swift to book a stadium or two in the UK for her tour. You just know this is going to be truly epic as she hits up the Etihad Stadium in Manchester as well as Wembley in London. We ARE ready for it! Bring on June 2018!

