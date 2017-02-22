People Think The BRITs Got Hacked During The 1975's Performance & Here's Why

22 February 2017, 21:09

1975 BRITs

People couldn't believe what they were seeing!

They'd just been up on stage to collect the Best British Group award for the first time in their careers, but The 1975 were quickly back up to put on a stunning performance of their track 'The Sound'.

However, people thought that the band's performance had been hacked after rude comments started popping up on the screen!

BRITs 2017 - All The Hottest Fashion Moments From This Year's Awards

The band were putting in a solid performance alongside a gospel choir, but they were harshly ripped into throughout by a bright pink screen.

And it sparked people into a frenzy thinking that the entire awards show had been hacked!

Luckily there were a few people on hand to set everyone straight...

Phew! Panic over.

The 1975 - 'Somebody Else'

Official Music Video

08:30

BRIT Awards 2017 logo

BRIT Awards 2017 Winners: Who Won What At This Year's BRITs

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

