People Think The BRITs Got Hacked During The 1975's Performance & Here's Why

People couldn't believe what they were seeing!

They'd just been up on stage to collect the Best British Group award for the first time in their careers, but The 1975 were quickly back up to put on a stunning performance of their track 'The Sound'.

However, people thought that the band's performance had been hacked after rude comments started popping up on the screen!

The band were putting in a solid performance alongside a gospel choir, but they were harshly ripped into throughout by a bright pink screen.

And it sparked people into a frenzy thinking that the entire awards show had been hacked!

@ITV was the brits hacked during the 1975 performance? — gray brodie (@grayb1985) February 22, 2017

#BRITs2017 has the brits been hacked?? 1975 — kelly (@k_tozer77) February 22, 2017

Luckily there were a few people on hand to set everyone straight...

when someone says they are a fan of the 1975 but think the brits were hacked during the performance #BRITs2017 pic.twitter.com/yjLenEDxge — alana xo (@3xxalanaxx3) February 22, 2017

Phew! Panic over.

You may also like...