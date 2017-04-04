ZAYN Unveiled A New Tattoo But Fans Have Spotted A Huge Mistake & Now We're All Confused

What's going on ZAYN? We need some answers!

After releasing his latest single 'Still Got Time' alongside fellow capital letter-loving artist PARTYNEXTDOOR, ZAYN took to Instagram to share a snap of a brand new tattoo.

Featuring the letters S G and T on his forearm, it appeared to most people to be a reference to his latest song, but the numbers underneath have made everyone doubt themselves.

Here's the picture of the new ink which ZAYN shared on his Instagram...

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) onApr 2, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Now here's the confusing part. ZAYN's single 'Still Got Time' was released on 24th March 2017, but the numbers in the tattoo seem to be referring to 2nd April 2017, so naturally everyone is wondering what on earth is going on!

Me since of Zayn's new tattoo, there's a mystery behind the date of 2/4/2017. @zayn , won't you tell? pic.twitter.com/5lwny1ztXM — Zayn Is Habibi (@LanaZeidan1) April 3, 2017

im still trying to figure out what the date on zayn's new tattoo means pic.twitter.com/nmwLKYTHnV — راشاييل (@pettyasianhoe) April 3, 2017

@zaynmalik mood bc ur sgt tattoo and it's date don't connect and i feel like ur playing us pic.twitter.com/I2ZCC9Fasu — noor LOVES zayn (@lovingmyzjm) April 3, 2017

If the SGT tattoo isn't a reference to the single then the numbers might make more sense, but as ZAYN hasn't captioned the image or spoken out about what the tattoo means, we're all left to wonder if the date is just a big old mistake!

Please ZAYN, let us know what's going on and put us out of our misery.

