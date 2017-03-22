People Are Comparing ZAYN's New Song With The Rugrats Theme Tune & We Can Totally See Why
22 March 2017, 11:58
Are you hearing the similarities here!?
When Zayn drops brand new music, it's fair to say it causes a bit of excitement in the music world.
So when he shared a 10 second clip of a brand new forthcoming track with PARTYNEXTDOOR - well you can imagine the hysteria.
The clip is taken from a new track called 'Still Got Time'...
March 21, 2017
But whilst there have been loads of positive tweets about how much potential this song has, one genius compared it to the Rugrats theme tune and now that's all we can hear!
@zaynmalik This gives me serious Rugrats theme song vibes lol!!— Norman D. Golden ll (@NormanGoldenll) March 21, 2017
Yes, that classic 90s cartoon about Tommy Pickles and his baby pals going on adventures might just be the inspiration behind Zayn's new masterpiece. Don't believe us? Take a listen for yourself...
Whilst it's not a direct sample, we're totally getting Rugrats theme vibes from Zayn's new song and if anything, it's just made us really want to go back and watch Chucky & co get bullied by Angelica some more.
People seem to be fully on board with the idea too...
@NormanGoldenll @zaynmalik truuu lol— 15 (@daviiidofficial) March 21, 2017
@NormanGoldenll @zaynmalik DOESN'T IT?! pic.twitter.com/HqAh0w7F2P— (@HARRYEDDYSTIZZY) March 21, 2017
So what do you think? Is 'Still Got Time' inspired by Lil and Phil or do you think everyone's gone a little bit mad?
