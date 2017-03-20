Zayn Malik Opens Up About His “Difficult” Second Album & Overcoming His Eating Disorder

20 March 2017, 11:39

Gigi Hadid poses with Zayn

Plus he reveals his girlfriend Gigi Hadid hasn’t been to Bradford yet!

Zayn Malik has definitely opened up a lot since leaving One Direction, and the ‘Pillowtalk’ star has explained why he decided to speak out about the eating disorder he suffered from during his time in the band.

Fans Want Zayn Malik To Be Cast As Aladdin In The Live-Action Adaptation But They're Overlooking One Major Detail

Speaking to the Sunday Times Style, Zayn revealed that people are often surprised when male stars admit to having eating disorders as it’s seen a something only girl get.

He explained, “People saw strength in that, and they didn’t seem to expect it from a guy, but they expect it from a female, which to me is crazy. We’re all human. People are often afraid to admit difficulties, but I don’t believe that there should be a struggle with anything that’s the truth. If you were a guy, you used to have to be really masculine, but now expressing emotion is accepted and respected.”

Zayn revealed that his eating disorder came as a form of control over his life while he was living a “regimented” schedule on tour. He revealed, “Every area of my life was so regimented and controlled, it was the one area where I could say, ‘No, I'm not eating that’.”

As well as starting to overcome his demons, Zayn has found happiness with Gigi Hadid – and despite living with him for a year, she’s yet to visit Bradford! He explained, “She's been living with me for the past year. I've never took her to Bradford, not yet. She's met my family in London a few times, though.”

Zayn’s debut album was about love and heartbreak as he was understandably raw from his break up from fiancée Perrie Edwards while he was writing it – but he’s already excited to bring us album two.

Zayn revealed, “Love hurts. Love is hard. Maybe my experiences of love up to writing that album were new and hard. They always say the second album is difficult. But so far I'm really happy with this one.

"There are real signs of growth and development. Hopefully, as a human being, I'm growing too, in my knowledge and perception."

We’re already counting down the days until we get to hear it.

Zayn's Fans Are Falling In Love With His Evil Twin, Rodger Malik & WTF?!

ZAYN, Taylor Swift - 'I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)'

Official Music Video

04:16

 

Trending On Capital FM

The Inbetweeners Facebook Cover Photo 2

YES! The Inbetweeners Could Be Returning...But With A Completely Different Cast?!

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards cosied

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Candy Crush TV Show

Candy Crush The TV Show Is Coming This Summer - But We Just Don't Get It

Jesy Nelson and Chris Clark Instagram

"I'll Give It A Little Mix" Chris Clark's TOWIE Castmates Rib Him As He & Jesy Nelson Go Public

Little Mix

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  5. 5
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  6. 6
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  7. 7
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  9. 9
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  10. 10
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  11. 11
    Scared of the Dark artwork
    Scared of the Dark
    Steps
    itunes
  12. 12
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  13. 13
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  14. 14
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  15. 15
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  16. 16
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  17. 17
    Best Behaviour artwork
    Best Behaviour
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  18. 18
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  19. 19
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  20. 20
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  21. 21
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & ...
    itunes
  23. 23
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  24. 24
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  25. 25
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  26. 26
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  27. 27
    Waterfall artwork
    Waterfall
    Stargate feat. Pink & Sia
    itunes
  28. 28
    Safe Inside artwork
    Safe Inside
    James Arthur
    itunes
  29. 29
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  30. 30
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  31. 31
    Places artwork
    Places
    Martin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  32. 32
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  33. 33
    Supermarket Flowers artwork
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  34. 34
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  35. 35
    How Would You Feel (Paean) artwork
    How Would You Feel (Paean)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  36. 36
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  37. 37
    No Frauds artwork
    No Frauds
    Nicki Minaj feat. Drake & Lil Wayne
    itunes
  38. 38
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  39. 39
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  40. 40
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site