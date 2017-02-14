Zayn's Fans Are Ditching The Singer & Falling In Love With His Evil Twin, Rodger Malik & WTF?!

Now Playing
14 February 2017, 14:51
Sorry, what is happening?!
So, do you remember last year when Zayn Malik used Twitter to joke about his supposed evil twin, Roger?
This revelation came after a fan asked if the young boy in an old family photo was that of the ex One Direction lad, to which Zayn sarcastically replied, “No it’s my evil twin Rodger…”.
And thus, Rodger was born.
And it seems that he is causing mayhem on Twitter, resulting in the singer having a few choice words with his evil twin! EEEK.
We’re not sure why but Zayn told Rodger to F off… WHAT DID HE DO TO YOU ZAYN?!
However, if you go through Rodger’s Twitter feed, it makes for pretty funny reading. Asking how he feels about them catching up at the family reunion, saying that Zayn should thank him if he wins Best Music Video at the iHeart Awards AND creating his own RQUAD (a play on Zayn’s fan base, the Zquad) are all particular highlights for us.
@zaynmalik catch me at the family reunion how bout dat?— rodger (@rodgermaIik) February 14, 2017
he better fucking thank me if he wins #PillowTalk #BestMusicVideo #iHeartAwards— rodger (@rodgermaIik) February 14, 2017
And it seems that Zayn’s fans are actually going a bit crazy for Rodger.
Rodger is hot af #PillowTalk #BestMusicVideo #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/tzdwfI9pj6— dαni (@da_ni_ella) February 12, 2017
@rodgermaIik you're more of a king than zayn.— princess maria. (@tcncrifcsea) February 12, 2017
@zaynmalik your twin @rodgermaIik is being nice to us , u should take notes, just sayin— (@_ZarraSayWut_) February 12, 2017
@rodgermaIik YOURE A LEGEND WTF— jho (@1DOfficieel) February 12, 2017
Zayn who?— Zayn (@zaddyharder) February 12, 2017
I stan Rodger pic.twitter.com/Ab8qu9DCN6
how to know if it's Zayn or Rodger part 2:— amira [fangirl™] (@nutellatonkin) February 12, 2017
Rodger: goes solo 24/7
Zayn: with Gigi 24/7
Rodger: Uses emojis
Zayn: doesnt use emojis
