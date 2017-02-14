Zayn's Fans Are Ditching The Singer & Falling In Love With His Evil Twin, Rodger Malik & WTF?!

Sorry, what is happening?!

So, do you remember last year when Zayn Malik used Twitter to joke about his supposed evil twin, Roger?

This revelation came after a fan asked if the young boy in an old family photo was that of the ex One Direction lad, to which Zayn sarcastically replied, “No it’s my evil twin Rodger…”.

And thus, Rodger was born.

And it seems that he is causing mayhem on Twitter, resulting in the singer having a few choice words with his evil twin! EEEK.

We’re not sure why but Zayn told Rodger to F off… WHAT DID HE DO TO YOU ZAYN?!

However, if you go through Rodger’s Twitter feed, it makes for pretty funny reading. Asking how he feels about them catching up at the family reunion, saying that Zayn should thank him if he wins Best Music Video at the iHeart Awards AND creating his own RQUAD (a play on Zayn’s fan base, the Zquad) are all particular highlights for us.

@zaynmalik catch me at the family reunion how bout dat? — rodger (@rodgermaIik) February 14, 2017

And it seems that Zayn’s fans are actually going a bit crazy for Rodger.

@rodgermaIik you're more of a king than zayn. — princess maria. (@tcncrifcsea) February 12, 2017

@zaynmalik your twin @rodgermaIik is being nice to us , u should take notes, just sayin — (@_ZarraSayWut_) February 12, 2017

@rodgermaIik YOURE A LEGEND WTF — jho (@1DOfficieel) February 12, 2017

Zayn who?

I stan Rodger pic.twitter.com/Ab8qu9DCN6 — Zayn (@zaddyharder) February 12, 2017

how to know if it's Zayn or Rodger part 2:



Rodger: goes solo 24/7

Zayn: with Gigi 24/7

Rodger: Uses emojis

Zayn: doesnt use emojis — amira [fangirl™] (@nutellatonkin) February 12, 2017

You May Also Like...